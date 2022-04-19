U15s Report: Palace through to Floodlit Cup National Final

The young Eagles compete in the U15 Floodlit Cup each season and they last won it in 2019, with a number of familiar names such as Tayo Adaramola, Victor Akinwale and Fionn Mooney part of the winning squad.

Palace fended off Brighton, Millwall and Charlton in the earlier group stage of the tournament. They then progressed to beat Arsenal in the quarter-final stage and recently triumphed 4-1 over Aston Villa in the semi-final.

The young Eagles got off to a great start, with striker Henry at the heart of the attacks. The Palace No. 7 managed to get a good shot away early on to test Morris in the Watford goal.

Moments later, he won the ball high up the pitch and it broke to Adams-Collman. The winger’s shot was fierce, though it deflected off the Watford defence and out for a corner.

Spurred on by the home support, the young Eagles kept pushing for the opener. Beaumont whipped in a cross which was met by an onrushing Bosu-Amako, though his shot was saved by Morris.

Watford grew into the game and managed to fashion chances of their own 10 minutes before the break. Massiah-Edwards’ effort from distance was well saved by Koshaba in the Palace goal.