U15s Report: Ten-man Palace finish runners-up of National Floodlit Cup

Summary
Palace were on top in the opening exchanges, creating a number of chances
Enrique Lameiras put Palace ahead a quarter of an hour in
Sunderland levelled through a Christopher Rigg free-kick three minutes before the break
Palace’s Leon Elliott was sent off just before half-time
Half-time: Sunderland 1-1 Crystal Palace
The young Eagles reclaimed the lead through Lameiras’ second
Sunderland equalised with four minutes to go
Full-time: Sunderland 2-2 Crystal Palace
Aaron Chungh put Sunderland ahead from a corner in the 88th minute
Half-time in extra time: Sunderland 3-2 Crystal Palace
Sunderland added their fourth straight after the restart in the second-half of extra time through Trey Ogunsunyi
Full-time after extra time: Sunderland 4-2 Crystal Palace