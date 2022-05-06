U15s Report: Ten-man Palace finish runners-up of National Floodlit Cup

The Floodlit Cup is an U15 tournament that is designed to provide an experience of playing matches in the evening in tricky conditions. It’s part of the Premier League's Youth Development Phase, to ensure the players are prepared for similar situations as they progress up the ranks.

The young Eagles compete in the U15 Floodlit Cup each season and they last won it in 2019, with a number of familiar names such as Jack Wells-Morrison, Tayo Adaramola and Ademola Ola-Adebomi part of the winning squad.

Palace saw off Brighton, Millwall and Charlton in the earlier group stage of the tournament. They then overcame Arsenal, Aston Villa and most recently Watford in the Regional final to reach the national final.

Dave Coopers’ Eagles were on top on the opening exchanges. Enrique Lameiras worked the ball well down the left hand side and put a ball across the box to Tyler White who fired just over the bar.

With five minutes gone, the young Eagles won back to back corners. They managed to fashion a chance through Zack Henry on the edge of the box, though his curling effort went narrowly wide of the post.