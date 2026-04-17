U18 Report: Palace’s Historic Youth Cup run ends in extra-time defeat at Old Trafford

Palace entered their first FA Youth Cup semi-final in nearly 30 years – last reaching this stage in 1997 after a 4–3 aggregate win over Blackburn Rovers – on the back of a 3–1 victory over Southampton in the U18 Premier League South.

The young Eagles secured their place in the last four with a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over five-time winners and reigning champions Aston Villa at Villa Park. It marked the first of two major occasions for the squad, with a Premier League Cup Final against the same opponents also on the horizon (Wednesday, 22nd April) at Selhurst Park.

United progressed with wins over Peterborough United (1–0), Derby County (2–1), Oxford United (4–1) and Sunderland (3–2), arriving in strong form having won 13 consecutive matches in 2026. The young Reds are also the most successful side in Youth Cup history, having lifted the trophy a record 11 times.

Javier Alonso made two changes from the Southampton win, with skipper Jasper Judd ruled out through injury and Khyan Frazer-Williams dropping to the bench. Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas came into the side, while Dylan Monk returned from a long-term injury. Jack Mason and Kyro Smith-Phillips were also added to what was a youthful bench.