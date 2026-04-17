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      U18 Report: Palace’s Historic Youth Cup run ends in extra-time defeat at Old Trafford

      Match reports
      Manchester United U18
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      Crystal Palace U18

      Crystal Palace Under-18s suffered late heartbreak as their historic FA Youth Cup run came to an end at the semi-final stage, with a late Chido Obi goal in extra time sealing defeat on Friday evening (17th April) at Old Trafford.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso makes two changes from the Southampton win, with skipper Jasper Judd ruled out through injury and Khyan Frazer-Williams named on the bench. Joel Drakes-Thomas and Dean Benamar come into the starting XI in their place.
      • 8: United are enjoying the lion's share of possession in the early stages and are moving the ball well, but they can't break down a defensively resolute Palace.
      • 12: Yuel Helafu stings the palms of a diving Lucca Benetton, before our GK gathers Chido Obi's close-range header.
      • 18: Euan Danaher lifts the left-flank set-piece into the area, the 'keeper punches clear, and Dean Benamar's follow-up is narrowly wide
      • 25: David Angibeaud almost latches onto a stray pass back to the 'keeper and is seemingly taken out in the process, but our appeals for a penalty are waved away...
      • 35: Benamar's delivery towards the back post finds Benji Casey, who heads wide. Up the other end, Benetton makes yet another fine save!
      • Six minutes additional time is indicated…
      • 45 (+4'): Benamar's teasing cross to the far post sees JDT head it back across, but a red shirt manages to clear.
      • 45 (+6’): Obi goes close to opening the scoring…
      • HT: Manchester United U18s 0-0 Palace U18s
      • 57: Martin comes close to bundling over the line from a few yards out...
      • 63: Drakes-Thomas performs a crucial last-ditch sliding challenge to prevent an onrushing Obi from smashing home!
      • 67: Having raced out to meet the striker in a one-on-one, the ball is lifted over Benetton, but he reacts superbly to recover and dive to gather safely on the line!
      • 70: The game has developed into an end-to-end contest…
      • 76 – GOAL: JJ Gabriel gives United the lead.
      • 79 – GOAL: Cameron Byrne-Hughes spills the delivery and Raihaan Anderson reacts quickest to turn home!
      • 86: Casey's lifts the ball over the 'keeper, but it's cleared off the line!
      • Four minutes additional time is indicated.
      • 90 (+2'): There a mix-up at the back from United and the ball falls kindly for Benamar inside the area, but he flashes wide.
      • FT: Manchester United U18s 1-1 Palace U18s
      • We require 30 minutes of extra time...
      • 94: Daniel Armer sweeps up at the back well to deny Palace a chance on the counter.
      • 98: The young Eagles survive wave after wave of attacks…
      • 104: Chuks Okoli whips a strike straight down the ‘keepers throat that it spilt and cleared.
      • HT: Manchester United U18s 1-1 Palace U18s
      • 109: Kairo Smith-Phillips skips past the defender, before Byrne-Hughes does well to deny him one-on-one.
      • 111: Monk makes an excellent challenge to deny Obi a golden opportyunity.
      • 116 – GOAL: Manchester United take the lead once again, Chido Obi.
      • FT (AET): Manchester United U18s 2-1 Palace U18s
      • We exit the FA Youth Cup at the semi-final stage...

      Palace entered their first FA Youth Cup semi-final in nearly 30 years – last reaching this stage in 1997 after a 4–3 aggregate win over Blackburn Rovers – on the back of a 3–1 victory over Southampton in the U18 Premier League South.

      The young Eagles secured their place in the last four with a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over five-time winners and reigning champions Aston Villa at Villa Park. It marked the first of two major occasions for the squad, with a Premier League Cup Final against the same opponents also on the horizon (Wednesday, 22nd April) at Selhurst Park.

      United progressed with wins over Peterborough United (1–0), Derby County (2–1), Oxford United (4–1) and Sunderland (3–2), arriving in strong form having won 13 consecutive matches in 2026. The young Reds are also the most successful side in Youth Cup history, having lifted the trophy a record 11 times.

      Javier Alonso made two changes from the Southampton win, with skipper Jasper Judd ruled out through injury and Khyan Frazer-Williams dropping to the bench. Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas came into the side, while Dylan Monk returned from a long-term injury. Jack Mason and Kyro Smith-Phillips were also added to what was a youthful bench.

      The two teams emerged to rapturous applause from the few thousand supporters gathered beside the tunnel. With music blaring and the matchday announcer echoing over the Tannoy, our young Eagles stepped out into the Theatre of Dreams, mascots in hand – a fitting stage for such an occasion.

      United enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the early stages, moving the ball well but finding it difficult to break down a disciplined and compact Palace side.

      Centre-back Sean Somade led that resistance with a couple of key interventions, sliding in to cut out a dangerous low cross before rising to head clear a lofted ball aimed at Chido Obi. The forward’s next involvement saw him glance a header over the bar from an outswinging corner.

      The young Reds gradually began to turn their possession into chances, calling Lucca Benetton into action. Yuel Helafu drove into the penalty area and lashed a goalbound effort that Benetton did well to palm away, before our No. 1 was on hand to claim Obi’s close-range header.

      Obi threatened again moments later, racing in behind to latch onto a lofted pass, but an alert Benetton was quickly off his line to head clear.

      Approaching the 20-minute mark, Palace began to settle into the contest after a nervy start, managing the emotions of the occasion well.

      Euan Danaher delivered a set-piece from the left into the area, which the onrushing Cameron Byrne-Hughes punched clear, before Benamar’s half-volley on the follow-up flashed narrowly wide of the near post.

      Midway through the half, David Angibeaud almost capitalised on a stray backpass to the ‘keeper, who slid in and brought down the striker in the process, but Palace’s appeals for a penalty were waved away – much to the clear frustration of Javier Alonso.

      Entering the final third, Benamar drove down the left channel and picked out Benji Casey at the back post, but his header drifted wide. United responded immediately at the other end, forcing another sharp diving parry from Benetton, who was beginning to show inspired form.

      A stoppage for Walker-Smith to receive treatment saw the fourth official signal a minimum of six minutes of added time.

      The momentum then swung in Palace’s favour, with the visitors finishing the half on the front foot. Benamar delivered a teasing ball towards the far post, where Drakes-Thomas headed it back across goal, but United managed to clear.

      The best chance of the half fell in the final minute of stoppage time, as Obi looked certain to open the scoring, only to nod wide from point-blank range.

      The opening stages of the second half were evenly matched and relatively subdued, developing into something of a tactical chess match as both sides looked to outmanoeuvre the other.

      However, it was Palace who came closest approaching the hour mark, as a diving Byrne-Hughes parried the ball into the feet of Donte Martin just a few yards out. He looked poised to bundle it over the line, but after a frantic pinball-like scramble, United managed to clear.

      On 65 minutes, the game burst into life as the intensity from both sides increased. Drakes-Thomas had been a threat all evening down the right, and he made a crucial last-ditch sliding challenge to prevent the onrushing Obi from smashing home.

      Moments later, Benetton was again called into action, racing out to meet the striker in a one-on-one. The ball was lifted over him, but he reacted superbly to recover and dive to gather safely on the line.

      The game developed into an end-to-end affair, although it was the hosts who carried the greater threat, with Obi side-footing an effort over the bar.

      Disaster struck when United talisman JJ Gabriel gave the hosts the lead in the 76th minute, as Obi slipped him through one-on-one and he calmly curled the ball beyond the 15-year-old ‘keeper.

      Palace responded immediately, however, as Raihaan Anderson sparked jubilant celebrations among players and staff alike. Byrne-Hughes came to claim a cross but spilled it, and Anderson reacted quickest to turn the loose ball home – what drama!

      Four minutes of additional time were indicated, and Palace had a golden opportunity to snatch a late winner when a mix-up playing out saw the ball fall kindly to Benamar, but he flashed his effort over the crossbar.

      The referee’s whistle soon followed, signalling the end of normal time and confirming that 30 minutes of extra time would be required.

      Four minutes into extra time, United skipper Daniel Armer swept up well at the back to deny Palace a promising counter-attack.

      The young Eagles then endured wave after wave of United pressure through the opening 10 minutes of extra time.

      However, they finished the period on the front foot, as Okoli was slipped through on the left side of the area and fired straight down the 'keepers throat, before the effort was scrambled away. The first half of extra time ended with the deadlock still intact.

      Kairo Smith-Phillips took responsibility early in the second period of extra time, dazzling his marker with quick footwork before skipping past him and striking low from a tight angle, only to be denied by Byrne-Hughes’ outstretched boot.

      Obi was then released once more and looked destined to go one-on-one with Benetton, but an excellent last-ditch intervention from Monk denied him. However, with penalties looming, Obi proved decisive, finding the net four minutes from time to send United through into the final against Manchester City.

      Despite the heartbreak, it brings an end to a campaign to be immensely proud of. Palace’s historic FA Youth Cup run concludes at the semi-final stage against 11-time winners and competition record holders Manchester United, following a last-gasp winner – we pushed them all the way.

      Thirty years on from Blackburn, this group has made history of its own – a brilliant achievement, and one they should hold their heads high for.

      Attention now turns to Wednesday when Palace will make history at Selhurst Park (Wednesday, 22nd April, 19:00 BST), hosting Manchester United in the club’s first-ever U18 Premier League Cup Final – with tickets available to purchase now!

      Palace: Benetton, Fasida, Benamar (Frazer-Williams, 118’), Walker-Smith (Bull, 45’), Somade (Monk, 98’), Okoli, Drakes-Thomas (Smith-Phillips, 98’),  Danaher, Casey, Anderson, Angibeaud (Martin, 31’, Moses, 98’).

      Subs not used: Mason.

      Manchester United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu (Overy, 96’), Mills, Armer ©, Kukonki, McCormack, Brown (Lusale, 64’), Thwaites, Obi, Gabriel (McEnvoy, 109), Ajayi (Bradbury, 114).

      Subs not used: Heath, Watson, Shah.

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