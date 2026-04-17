U18 Report: Palace’s Historic Youth Cup run ends in extra-time defeat at Old Trafford

The opening stages of the second half were evenly matched and relatively subdued, developing into something of a tactical chess match as both sides looked to outmanoeuvre the other.
However, it was Palace who came closest approaching the hour mark, as a diving Byrne-Hughes parried the ball into the feet of Donte Martin just a few yards out. He looked poised to bundle it over the line, but after a frantic pinball-like scramble, United managed to clear.
On 65 minutes, the game burst into life as the intensity from both sides increased. Drakes-Thomas had been a threat all evening down the right, and he made a crucial last-ditch sliding challenge to prevent the onrushing Obi from smashing home.
Moments later, Benetton was again called into action, racing out to meet the striker in a one-on-one. The ball was lifted over him, but he reacted superbly to recover and dive to gather safely on the line.
The game developed into an end-to-end affair, although it was the hosts who carried the greater threat, with Obi side-footing an effort over the bar.
Disaster struck when United talisman JJ Gabriel gave the hosts the lead in the 76th minute, as Obi slipped him through one-on-one and he calmly curled the ball beyond the 15-year-old ‘keeper.
Palace responded immediately, however, as Raihaan Anderson sparked jubilant celebrations among players and staff alike. Byrne-Hughes came to claim a cross but spilled it, and Anderson reacted quickest to turn the loose ball home – what drama!
Four minutes of additional time were indicated, and Palace had a golden opportunity to snatch a late winner when a mix-up playing out saw the ball fall kindly to Benamar, but he flashed his effort over the crossbar.
The referee’s whistle soon followed, signalling the end of normal time and confirming that 30 minutes of extra time would be required.