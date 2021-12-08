U18s Report: Late Ola-Adebomi winner fires Palace into FA Youth Cup Fourth Round

Both sides emerged from the tunnel at Oakwell with a point to prove, since they were both knocked out at this stage of the tournament last season, however the opening exchanges left a lot to be desired.

Palace mustered the game’s first chance of note in the 20th minute, as skipper Joe Sheridan headed a Jack Wells-Morrison free-kick across the box. The ball fell to Ademola Ola-Adebomi inside the box who saw his header parried behind for a corner.

The hosts registered their first chance of the game at the half-hour mark, as space opened up for Fabio Jalo, though the striker skewed his effort wide of the target.

Jalo’s effort proved to be a turning point in the half as the chances started to flow thick and fast for both sides. Leading goalscorer Victor Akinwale burst into the final third from the half-way line, after a well controlled header and shaped to shoot, however the Barnsley defence recovered just in time to win the ball back.

Moments later the Tykes were bearing down on the Palace goal through left-back Hayden Pickard, but he was thwarted by an onrushing Joe Whitworth. Pickard had another effort, though his effort was well blocked by the Palace defence.

Palace looked dangerous on the counter as the interval approached, racing into the Barnsley half off the back of their corner, though they couldn’t fashion a chance as the whistle blew.