U18s Report: Young Eagles return to winning ways by thrashing the Blues

It was all Palace from that moment on. The young Eagles pressed from the front and caused their hosts a lot of problems, repeatedly winning the ball back high up the pitch and winning a succession of set-pieces. Fionn Mooney came close with a free-kick outside the box, whilst Ola-Adebomi could’ve secured an early brace after a free header just looped over the bar from a corner.

Captain Joe Sheridan secured Palace’s second 20 minutes in, after the ball fell to him inside the six-yard box. The Birmingham City defence failed to deal with a Raymond corner and the skipper made no mistake from close range as he put his laces through it to burst the back of the net.

The young Eagles didn’t rest on their laurels after securing a second, instead they won a corner straight after the restart and within a blink of an eye they secured their third. Raymond’s last corner wasn’t dealt with as Sheridan was there to follow up, whereas this one went straight through the Blues’ defence and ‘keeper.

Rob Quinn’s men were in cruise control as they pressed on for a fourth before half-time. Raymond and Victor Akinwale combined well, though neither could find a finish to secure a fourth before the referee blew his whistle.