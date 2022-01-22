U18s Report: Young Eagles return to winning ways by thrashing the Blues

Summary
Rob Quinn made three changes, with Vonte Williams, Jadan Raymond and Owen Goodman returning
Ademola Ola-Adebomi opened the scoring for the young Eagles three minutes in
Joe Sheridan added Palace’s second 22 minutes in
Raymond notched the third as he scored directly from a corner moments later
Half-time: Birmingham City 0-3 Crystal Palace
Ola-Adebomi almost got a second on the hour mark
Luke Carsley saw a straight red in the 70th minute for a dangerous last man tackle on Ola-Adebomi
David Ozoh scored Palace’s fourth in the 78th minute
Maliq Cadogan saw his effort tipped onto the crossbar late on
Full-time: Birmingham City 0-4 Crystal Palace
A week on from the agonising 6-5 defeat on penalties to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Youth Cup, the young Eagles were back in Under 18 Premier League South action against Birmingham City.
Rob Quinn made three changes to the side which faced Wolves, with Vonte Williams, Jadan Raymond and Owen Goodman coming in for Under-23 regulars Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Joe Whitworth.
Palace got off to the best possible start at the Trillion Trophy Training Ground, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi opening the scoring three minutes in. The striker latched onto a great ball from Kaden Rodney and calmly slotted past Brad Mayo in the Birmingham City goal from inside the box.