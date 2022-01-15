U18s Report: Heartbreak for young Eagles as Wolves win on penalties

Rob Quinn made four changes to the side which were held by Norwich City last weekend, with Under-23 regulars Joe Whitworth, Tayo Adaramola and Jack Wells-Morrison coming in for Owen Goodman, Kalani Barton and Matty Vigor respectively.

Recent Under-18s signing Josh Addae was the other change, with Fionn Mooney returning to the starting XI.

The young Eagles had a spring in their step in the opening exchanges, thanks in part to the Palace faithful being in full voice as they welcomed them onto the pitch at Selhurst Park.

Though Wolves won a corner and a free-kick early on, it was Palace who found the back of the net in the opening 10 minutes. Ademola Ola-Adebomi found himself in the right place at the right time to register his third goal of the season, as the ball cannoned off players in the six-yard box.

Spurred on by his opener, Ola-Adeombi nearly took matters into his own hands in an attempt to quickly double the lead. The Palace No. 11 skipped past a succession of Wolves challenges as he broke into the box, but he just couldn’t get a shot away as the defence recovered just in time.