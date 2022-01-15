U18s Report: Heartbreak for young Eagles as Wolves win on penalties

Summary
Rob Quinn made four changes to the side which drew with Norwich last weekend, with Joe Whitworth, Tayo Adaramola, Jack Wells-Morrison and Fionn Mooney coming in
Ademola Ola-Adebomi put Palace ahead 9 minutes in after pinball inside the box
He nearly found his and Palace’s second moments later
Play was intermittently broken up due to minor injuries to players from both sides
Palace withstood late Wolves pressure in the final moments of the half
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Palace started the second-half strongly, creating a number of chances
Chances were few and far between for both sides as the half went on, until the final 15 minutes
Wolves clipped the crossbar, whilst Maliq Cadogan nearly forced an own goal
Nathan Fraser equalised for Wolves in the 93rd minute
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Neither side could find a breakthrough in the first-half of extra-time, as many players were suffering from cramp
Extra-time first-half: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Akinwale came agonisingly close to scoring in the final moments, but his effort went over the bar
Extra-time second-half: Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Penalties: Crystal Palace 5-6 Wolverhampton Wanderers