U18s Report: Palace fall to late Brighton sucker punch

Summary

Rob Quinn made one change to the side, with Joe Whitworth coming in for Owen Goodman between the sticks

Fionn Mooney came close to opening the scoring with a shot from distance just past the half hour mark

Whitworth pulled off a great save to deny Elliot Jenks moments later

Half-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

Maliq Cadogan nearly beat ‘keeper with a free-kick from a tight angle straight after the restart

Ademola Ola-Adebomi came close moments later

Play was delayed due to a clash of heads

Jack Hinshelwood won it for Brighton in the 90th minute

Full-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Crystal Palace

Three days on from the agonising last-minute defeat against Southampton, the young Eagles returned to the south coast to take on fierce rivals Brighton as they look to steer their title hopes back on course.

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with regular Under-23s goalkeeper Joe Whitworth coming in for Owen Goodman.

The first half an hour of the game left a lot to be desired. David Ozoh and Victor Akinwale registered small half-chances that didn’t trouble the Brighton ‘keeper Killian Cahill.

The game sprung into life after an initial 30 minutes of stalemate, as Kaden Rodney won the ball high up the pitch and picked out Fionn Mooney. The Palace No. 10 raced forward into the final third and fired a shot from distance which went narrowly wide of the mark.

Brighton responded immediately, forcing Whitworth into action almost immediately after Mooney’s effort. The England Under-18 goalkeeper made a great save to deny Elliot Jenks’ shot as he raced into the box.

These chances proved to be the best either team would muster in the first-half, as they went into the break level.