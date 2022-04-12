Skip navigation
U18s Report: Palace fall to late Brighton sucker punch

Match reports
Brighton and Hove Albion U18
1
Hinshelwood 90'
0
Crystal Palace U18

On a rainy Tuesday afternoon at the AMEX Elite Football Performance Centre, Crystal Palace Under-18s were undone by Jack Hinshelwood’s last minute winner.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made one change to the side, with Joe Whitworth coming in for Owen Goodman between the sticks

  • Fionn Mooney came close to opening the scoring with a shot from distance just past the half hour mark

  • Whitworth pulled off a great save to deny Elliot Jenks moments later

  • Half-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

  • Maliq Cadogan nearly beat ‘keeper with a free-kick from a tight angle straight after the restart

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi came close moments later

  • Play was delayed due to a clash of heads

  • Jack Hinshelwood won it for Brighton in the 90th minute

  • Full-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Crystal Palace

Three days on from the agonising last-minute defeat against Southampton, the young Eagles returned to the south coast to take on fierce rivals Brighton as they look to steer their title hopes back on course.

Manager Rob Quinn made a single change to the side, with regular Under-23s goalkeeper Joe Whitworth coming in for Owen Goodman.

The first half an hour of the game left a lot to be desired. David Ozoh and Victor Akinwale registered small half-chances that didn’t trouble the Brighton ‘keeper Killian Cahill.

The game sprung into life after an initial 30 minutes of stalemate, as Kaden Rodney won the ball high up the pitch and picked out Fionn Mooney. The Palace No. 10 raced forward into the final third and fired a shot from distance which went narrowly wide of the mark.

Brighton responded immediately, forcing Whitworth into action almost immediately after Mooney’s effort. The England Under-18 goalkeeper made a great save to deny Elliot Jenks’ shot as he raced into the box.

These chances proved to be the best either team would muster in the first-half, as they went into the break level.

The young Eagles emerged for the second half with a spring in their step. Just three minutes after the restart, Maliq Cadogan nearly caught out Cahill by going for goal from an acute angle with a free-kick.

Cadogan was involved once more moments later as he won the ball high up the pitch. His challenge in the final third saw the ball break to Ola-Adebomi who was through on goal, though his side footed effort was well held by the ‘keeper.

Play was delayed on the hour mark due to a clash of heads between Leigh Kavanagh and Matty Vigor after the two both jumped for a corner.

After the delay, the game opened up and chances were flowing for both sides. Sheridan stung the palms of Cahill with a header from a corner, whilst Whitworth did well to deny Marcus Ifill’s goalbound shot inside the box.

Ola-Adebomi came close to putting Palace ahead in the final 10 minutes after getting on the end of Cadogan’s corner, though his header inside the six-yard box was well saved by the ‘keeper.

As the game approached stoppage time, the hosts took the lead through Jack Hinshelwood. His effort from the edge of the box found the top corner and ultimately sealed all three points for Brighton after six minutes of additional time.

The result means the young Eagles remain in third place in the Under 18 Premier League South, four points behind second place Southampton and six points behind leaders West Ham. They have played one more game than Southampton and have a game in hand over West Ham.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Cahill, McConville (Ryan, 60), Strurge, Kavanagh, Jackson, Smith (Ifill, 54), Hinshelwood, Jenks, Emmerson, Duffus, Clark (Albarus, 76).

Subs not used: Beadle, Gee.

Crystal Palace:  Whitworth, Addae, Williams, Ozoh, Sheridan, Rodney, Cadogan (Obou, 87), Vigor (Bell, 60), Akinwale, Mooney, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Marsh, Shala, Dixon.

