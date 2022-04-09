U18s Report: Late Saints winner dents young Eagles’ title hopes

Summary

Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Owen Goodman and Fionn Mooney coming in for Laurie Shala and Jadan Raymond

Ademola Ola-Adebomi put Palace ahead half an hour in

Play was broken up throughout the half due to a number of injuries

Half-time: Southampton 0-1 Crystal Palace

Victor Akinwale doubled Palace’s lead from the spot in the 50th minute

Just after the hour mark, Southampton clawed one back through Sonnie Davies

On the 70th minute, Dominic Ballard levelled for the Saints

Substitute Fedel Ross-Lang won the game for the hosts in the 93rd minute

Full-time: Southampton 3-2 Crystal Palace

A week on from the 6-1 demolition of Aston Villa, the young Eagles were on the road to face Southampton in a crucial clash at the top of the Under 18 Premier League South.

Manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Owen Goodman returning between the sticks for Laurie Shala and Fionn Mooney slotting in for Jadan Raymond.

It was a cagey affair between the two sides early on. Southampton mustered one attempt on goal through Luke Pearce 10 minutes in, though Owen Goodman was equal to it at his near post.

The game sprung into life at the half-hour mark, after Ademola Ola-Adebomi put Palace in front. The striker, who recently signed his first professional contract, latched onto an incisive through ball from Matty Vigor and drove into the box to finish past Eddie Beach in the Southampton goal.