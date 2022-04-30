U18s Report: Young Eagles fight back twice to earn a point at Chelsea

A week on from the 3-0 victory over Reading, the young Eagles travelled to Cobham to face Chelsea in their final away game of the season.

With on outside chance of the title in mind, Rob Quinn made three changes to the side. Leading goalscorer Victor Akinwale returned to the starting XI in place of David Obou, whilst Matty Vigor came in for David Ozoh. Owen Goodman returned between the sticks, in place of Laurie Shala.

The two sides cancelled each other out for the majority of the opening 25 minutes, however on the half-hour mark, Chelsea took the lead.

Chelsea forward Tudor Mendel-Idowu headed in from close range, following a Brodie Hughes cross after a well worked move from inside their own half.

Palace looked to respond immediately and nearly did so through their first notable attack of the half. A frenetic move down the left hand side saw left-back Vonte Williams push into space to float a ball intowards Ademola Ola-Adebomi, however his header was just wide of the mark.

The young Eagles were on the front foot and with five minutes remaining they managed to draw level. Akinwale got on the end of a Maliq Cadogan cross, which beat the defender and ‘keeper, to tap home his 25th goal of the season from inside the six-yard box.