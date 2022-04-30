U18s Report: Young Eagles fight back twice to earn a point at Chelsea

On the hour mark, Palace came agonisingly close to going in front. A pass through the lines from skipper Joe Sheridan picked out Josh Addae on the Palace right. The full-back slipped in Cadogan, who in turn cut it back across goal to an unmarked Ola-Adebomi inside the box.
The forward’s first-time effort on his right foot cannoned back off the woodwork and was eventually cleared away by the scrambling Chelsea defence.
Following that chance the game ebbed and flowed and almost settled into a rhythm of sorts, as both sides settled down after a frantic end and start to either half.
Mooney and Ola-Adebomi had half-chances to secure all three points as the game headed towards full-time, however it was second-half substitute Junior Dixon who had the pick of the bunch.
Dixon rose highest to get on the end of a Williams cross, deep into stoppage time, though his header didn’t have enough purchase and was saved by Curd.
The referee brought an end to proceedings shortly after his chance, and the result means that the young Eagles remain in third place. They can no longer win the title, however they will look to finish the season strongly and consolidate third place in the two games that remain.
Crystal Palace: Goodman, Addae, Williams, Bell, Sheridan, Leonard, Cadogan, Vigor, Akinwale (Nascimento, 74), Mooney, Ola-Adebomi (Dixon, 85).
Subs not used: Barton, Shala, Reino-Socoliche.
Chelsea: Curd, Hughes, Murray-Campbell, Gilchrist (Tauriainen, 25), Badley-Morgan, Rak-Sakyi (Hay, 65), Mendel-Idowu, Castledine, Flower, Silcot, Mothersille.
Subs not used: Adegoke, Thomas, George.