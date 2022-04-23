Skip navigation
U18s Report: Ola-Adebomi brace keeps Palace’s title hopes alive

Match reports
Crystal Palace U18
3
Ola-Adebomi 48' 60'
Akinwale 87'
0
Reading U18

An Ademola Ola-Adebomi inspired Crystal Palace Under-18s side put three past Reading to keep their title hopes alive in the Under 18 Premier League South run-in.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn made four changes to the side, handing David Obou his first start of the season

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Obou were at the heart of the Palace attacks throughout the half

  • Play was delayed due to an injury to Fionn Mooney

  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Reading

  • Ola-Adebomi opened the scoring for the young Eagles just after the restart

  • He doubled his and Palace’s tally on the hour mark

  • Victor Akinwale sealed the game from the spot, in the 87th minute

  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Reading

After the Easter break, the young Eagles returned to action as they welcomed Reading to Copers Cope.

Forward David Obou was handed his first start of the season amidst four changes to the Palace side. Laurie Shala, James Leonard and Freddie Bell were the other inclusions.

Palace got off to a strong start, dominating the ball and creating a number of half-chances. Ademola Ola-Adebomi, who recently signed his first professional contract, tested Thomas Norcott in the Reading goal early on, though his shot was saved.

At the half-hour mark, Obou had the best chance of the half. Bell did well to skip past four players in midfield to slip in Vonte Williams who in turn fed Obou, his fierce shot on the edge of the box was parried away by Norcott.

The two sides went into the break level, though Palace enjoyed more of the ball and Shala did not have a save to make.

Reading came racing out the blocks in the second-half. Caylon Vickers forced Shala into his first save of the game moments after the restart, however Palace went straight back down the other end and scored with their first attack of the half.

David Ozoh won the ball back inside the Palace half and made a surging run deep into the Reading box. His initial efforts were saved and the rebound fell straight into the path of Ola-Adebomi, who finished with ease to put the young Eagles ahead.

After putting Palace ahead, Ola-Adebomi continued to cause havoc for the Reading defence. Fionn Mooney clipped a ball into the box which Ola-Adebomi got on the end of, though his shot was scuffed and went wide of the mark.

On the hour mark, Ola-Adebomi secured his and Palace’s second. Maliq Cadogan did well to hold up the ball on the right to play it into the path of Ozoh, who in turn found Ola-Adebomi inside the box and the striker finished with aplomb.

The young Eagles were in the ascendancy and looked to seal the three points with a third goal, but the visitors were starting to put up more of a fight to find a way back into the game.

With 10 minutes remaining, Shala was called into action once more as he made a good save to deny Taylan Harris’ driven shot inside the six-yard box. The Royals’ hopes of salvaging something from the game were brought to a swift end five minutes from time as Cadogan was fouled inside the box.

Second-half substitute and U18 Premier League South leading goalscorer Victor Akinwale stepped up to the spot and made no mistake, hitting it straight down the middle to seal his 24th goal of the season and all three points.

The result means the young Eagles remain in third place in the U18 PL South, seven points off leaders Southampton, with three games remaining.

Crystal Palace: Shala, Addae (Barton, 66), Williams, Ozoh, Sheridan, Leonard, Cadogan, Bell, Ola-Adebomi (Akinwale, 66), Mooney (Nascimento, 66), Obou.

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Dixon.

Reading: Norcott, Nditi, Daniel-Spray (Field, 90+2), Hammond-Chambers-Borgnis, Paul, Kanu, Furlong, Hutchings (Harris, 66), Giscombe, Vickers, Murray.

Subs not used: Rhone, Ehibhatiomhan, Ramirez.

