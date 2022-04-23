U18s Report: Ola-Adebomi brace keeps Palace’s title hopes alive

Summary
Rob Quinn made four changes to the side, handing David Obou his first start of the season
Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Obou were at the heart of the Palace attacks throughout the half
Play was delayed due to an injury to Fionn Mooney
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Reading
Ola-Adebomi opened the scoring for the young Eagles just after the restart
He doubled his and Palace’s tally on the hour mark
Victor Akinwale sealed the game from the spot, in the 87th minute
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-0 Reading