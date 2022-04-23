U18s Report: Ola-Adebomi brace keeps Palace’s title hopes alive

After the Easter break, the young Eagles returned to action as they welcomed Reading to Copers Cope.

Forward David Obou was handed his first start of the season amidst four changes to the Palace side. Laurie Shala, James Leonard and Freddie Bell were the other inclusions.

Palace got off to a strong start, dominating the ball and creating a number of half-chances. Ademola Ola-Adebomi, who recently signed his first professional contract, tested Thomas Norcott in the Reading goal early on, though his shot was saved.

At the half-hour mark, Obou had the best chance of the half. Bell did well to skip past four players in midfield to slip in Vonte Williams who in turn fed Obou, his fierce shot on the edge of the box was parried away by Norcott.

The two sides went into the break level, though Palace enjoyed more of the ball and Shala did not have a save to make.