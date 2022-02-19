U18s Report: Young Eagles run riot in five-star triumph over Arsenal

Despite the wind almost reaching gale force levels in south London, it was far from a whirlwind start for either side. The visitors enjoyed more of the ball early on and fashioned a chance for James Sweet for early on which Owen Goodman in the Palace net dealt with.

A breakthrough goal looked to be on the cards 20 minutes in, as Ola-Adebomi was initially awarded a penalty after being cynically brought down by Mauro Banderia, however the linesman awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box instead.

The young Eagles’ best chance of the half came a few minutes later as David Ozoh won the ball high up the pitch to play in Ola-Adebomi. The striker’s one on one effort was parried away by Alex Kovacevic in the Arsenal goal and just drifted wide of the post.

Fionn Mooney’s excellent footwork down the Palace left saw him skip past his marker moments later to slip Jadan Raymond in, though the midfielder’s left-footed effort went just across the face of goal.

Those two efforts proved to be Palace’s only real chances of the half, as neither side could break each other’s defences down.