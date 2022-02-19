U18s Report: Young Eagles run riot in five-star triumph over Arsenal

Summary
Two changes were made for the young Eagles as Josh Addae and Maliq Cadogan came in for Kaden Rodney and Vonte Williams
Ademola Ola-Adebomi initially won a penalty 20 minutes in, though it was pulled back for a free-kick by the linesman
Jadan Raymond fired just across the face of goal with Palace’s only other chance of the half
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Arsenal
Leading goalscorer Victor Akinwale headed in from close range to open the scoring 56 minutes in
Fionn Mooney doubled the lead five minutes later
With 15 minutes left, Ola-Adebomi added his name to the scoresheet
He secured his brace and Palace’s fourth moments later
Mooney secured his own brace and capped off the scoring with five minutes remaining
Full-time: Crystal Palace 5-0 Arsenal
Two weeks on from the Ademola Ola-Adebomi inspired comeback victory away at Spurs, the young Eagles welcomed the red side of north London to Copers Cope.
Manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side ahead of the clash with Arsenal, with new signing Josh Addae and Maliq Cadogan coming in for Kaden Rodney and Vonte Williams respectively.