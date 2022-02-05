U18s Report: Ola-Adebomi hat-trick inspires Palace comeback victory over Spurs

Summary

Rob Quinn named the same team that put four past Birmingham City two weeks ago

Spurs took the lead four minutes in through Alfie Dorrington

Ademola Ola-Adebomi equalised for Palace in the 10th minute

He scored his and Palace’s second moments later in the 18th minute

Five minutes later, Rio Kyerematen levelled it for Spurs

Victor Akinwale put the young Eagles back in front 35 minutes in

Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Crystal Palace

Owen Goodman denied Jaden Williams early in the second-half

Ola-Adebomi secured his hat-trick in the 91st minute, assisted by Goodman’s clearance over the top

Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 Crystal Palace

Two weeks on from the comprehensive 0-4 victory over Birmingham City, the young Eagles were back on the road to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Quinn named the same XI which dispatched the West Midlands outfit, with Owen Goodman continuing in goal and current top scorer Victor Akinwale leading the line.

The hosts got off to the perfect start, converting the first chance of the game four minutes in, as Alfie Dorrington headed in from a Thomas Bloxham corner.

Palace did not let the early goal phase them as they pushed for, and found, an immediate response. Ademola Ola-Adebomi secured the equaliser at the 10 minute mark, latching on to an excellent 40-yard through ball from Kaden Rodney.