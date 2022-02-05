Skip navigation
U18s Report: Ola-Adebomi hat-trick inspires Palace comeback victory over Spurs

Match reports
2
Dorrington 4'
Kyerematen 23'
4
Ola-Adebomi 10' 18' 90+1'
Akinwale 35'

On a cold Saturday morning at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre, Crystal Palace Under-18s came from behind to secure a victory over their north London rivals, thanks to an Ademola Ola-Adebomi hat-trick and a goal from Victor Akinwale.

Summary

  • Rob Quinn named the same team that put four past Birmingham City two weeks ago

  • Spurs took the lead four minutes in through Alfie Dorrington

  • Ademola Ola-Adebomi equalised for Palace in the 10th minute

  • He scored his and Palace’s second moments later in the 18th minute

  • Five minutes later, Rio Kyerematen levelled it for Spurs

  • Victor Akinwale put the young Eagles back in front 35 minutes in

  • Half-time: Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Crystal Palace

  • Owen Goodman denied Jaden Williams early in the second-half

  • Ola-Adebomi secured his hat-trick in the 91st minute, assisted by Goodman’s clearance over the top

  • Full-time: Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 Crystal Palace

Two weeks on from the comprehensive 0-4 victory over Birmingham City, the young Eagles were back on the road to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Quinn named the same XI which dispatched the West Midlands outfit, with Owen Goodman continuing in goal and current top scorer Victor Akinwale leading the line.

The hosts got off to the perfect start, converting the first chance of the game four minutes in, as Alfie Dorrington headed in from a Thomas Bloxham corner.

Palace did not let the early goal phase them as they pushed for, and found, an immediate response. Ademola Ola-Adebomi secured the equaliser at the 10 minute mark, latching on to an excellent 40-yard through ball from Kaden Rodney.

Moments later, Ola-Adebomi was wheeling away in celebration once more as he scored his second to put Palace ahead. The towering forward was played through, after excellent work from Jadan Raymond who won the ball back high up the pitch, and curled in an effort on his left foot.

Much like the hosts, the young Eagles' lead was short lived, as Spurs fashioned an equaliser five minutes later. Captain Rio Kyerematen scored for the hosts after finding space in a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

The game looked as though it was starting to settle after a chaotic four-goal opening quarter, with both sides passing and probing, however 35 minutes in Victor Akinwale struck his 12th goal of the season to put Palace back in front.

Centre-back Ryan Bartley went on a surging run from inside the Palace half and played an excellently weighted ball for Akinwale, who timed his run to perfection to beat the offside trap and slot home.

Palace managed to hold on to the lead as the two sides went into the interval, avoiding a late surge in the half from Spurs.

The Lilywhites came racing out the blocks in the second-half and pushed to find an equaliser. Their best chance came through a Jaden Williams flick on five minutes after the restart, though he was denied by an excellent save at the near post from Owen Goodman in the Palace goal.

Chances were few and far between for the young Eagles in the second-half. Ola-Adebomi saw a shot inside the box charged down on the hour mark, whilst Raymond fired narrowly wide from 20 yards out in the 70th minute.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, the hosts amped up the pressure in an attempt to salvage a point from the game, however the south Lononders stood firm to deny them any clear cut chances.

As the game trickled into stoppage time, OIa-Adebomi secured his hat-trick. Goodman’s routine clearance over the top caused confusion in the Spurs defence, as Ola-Adebomi outmuscled Gunter, Dorrington and Linton to finish from close range and put the game beyond doubt.

The victory means the young Eagles remain in 5th place in the U18 Premier League South, four points off leaders West Ham, with two games in hand.

Tottenham Hotspur: Gunter, Abbott (Torraj 79), Meghoma, Willhoft-King, Bryan-Waugh, Dorrington, McKnight, Kyerematen, Williams, Donley (Heaps 68), Bloxham (Linton 79).

Subs not used: Maguire, Owen.

Crystal Palace: Goodman, Rodney, Williams, Ozoh, Sheridan, Bartley, Nascimento (Addae 80), Raymond, Akinwale (Cadogan 68), Mooney, Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Izquierdo, Dixon, Vigor.

