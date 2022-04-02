U18s Report: Akinwale inspired Palace hit Villa for six

The young Eagles were on top in the early exchanges, as Ola-Adebomi and leading goalscorer Victor Akinwale came close to opening the scoring.

With just over 10 minutes gone, Palace had their noses in front. A long ball over the top from new 'keeper Laurie Shala intended for Ola-Adebomi bounced into the path of Akinwale and he met it with a deft touch to flick it over and beyond Sam Lewis in the Villa goal.

Villa looked to respond immediately and came close through Charlie Pavey. His snap shot from about 20 yards out was well saved by Shala.

Halfway through the first half, following a flowing move down the Palace left, Akinwale was brought down inside the box. The No. 9 stepped up and dispatched the resulting penalty, putting Palace two goals to the good.