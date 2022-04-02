U18s Report: Akinwale inspired Palace hit Villa for six

Summary
Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Maliq Cadogan coming in for Freddie Bell and Fionn Mooney
Victor Akinwale put Palace in front 12 minutes with a dinked effort
Ola-Adebomi had the ball in the back of the net moments later, but it was ruled out for offside
Akinwale won and converted a penalty halfway through the first-half
Kobie Moore pulled one back for Villa from the spot in the 37th minute
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Aston Villa
Jadan Raymond notched Palace’s third in the 52nd minute
Akinwale sealed his hat-trick four minutes later
David Ozoh got Palace’s fifth just past the hour mark
Ola-Adebomi added the sixth and final goal in the 85th minute
Full-time: Crystal Palace 6-1 Aston Villa
Under-18s manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side which won 3-0 away at West Brom, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Maliq Cadogan returning to the starting XI in place of Freddie Bell and Fionn Mooney.