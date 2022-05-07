U18s Report: Akinwale and Ola-Adebomi lead Palace's triumph over Brighton

Summary
Rob Quinn made one change to the side, with Trialist coming in for James Leonard
Maliq Cadogan and Matty Vigor came close to putting Palace ahead early on
Palace were ahead with Victor Akinwale’s 26th goal of the season just before the half hour mark
Ademola Ola-Adebomi doubled Palace’s lead five minutes before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
Owen Goodman made a solid save early on in the second half to deny Marcus Ifill
Brighton pulled one back with 15 minutes to go through Ifill
Leigh Kavanagh was sent off for Brighton after denying Palace’s counter attack in injury time
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
A week on from the 2-2 draw at Chelsea, the young Eagles were back on home soil as they welcomed fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion to Copers Cope for their penultimate game of the season.
Manager Rob Quinn named a similar side to the one that drew against Chelsea, with Trialist replacing James Leonard as the only change.