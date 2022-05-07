U18s Report: Akinwale and Ola-Adebomi lead Palace's triumph over Brighton

Palace were on top in the opening exchanges as Maliq Cadogan had the first attempt of note in the third minute, with a long range effort that went narrowly wide of the post.

Cadogan was at the forefront of the Palace attacks early on. Another effort from him was blocked by the Brighton defence, and the rebound fell to Matty Vigor who narrowly fired over the bar.

Just before the half hour mark, Palace made their dominance early on count. Vigor played Victor Akinwale in behind the Brighton defence with a delightful ball from the halfway line and he drove past two challenges to coolly slot the ball home past Killian Cahill in the Brighton goal.

Brighton looked for a way back into the game and nearly found one through left-back Casper Nilsson. His curling effort from long range hit the bar in the 35th minute.

Aside from this effort, Palace were well in control during the first half and managed to double their lead five minutes before half-time. Midfielder Freddie Bell made a surging run towards the byline and picked out Akinwale with a ball back across the box.

The No. 9’s header from close range was saved and parried onto the crossbar by Cahill, but Ola-Adebomi was there in the right place at the right time to finish from close range and give Palace a two goal advantage heading into the break.