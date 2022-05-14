U18s Report: Akinwale winner seals third-place finish for the young Eagles

Summary
Rob Quinn made three changes to the side, with Laurie Shala, Adler Nascimento and David Obou coming in for Owen Goodman, Maliq Cadogan and Fionn Mooney
Nascimento’s shot was saved, whilst Joe Sheridan headed over in the opening 10 minutes
Victor Akinwale opened the scoring for the young Eagles with a dinked effort in the 27th minute
Nascimento and Freddie Bell had efforts late on in the half from distance
Half-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham
Fulham started the second-half brighter and enjoyed a strong spell
Play was intermittently delayed due to a number of injuries to both sets of players
Akinwale nearly netted a second five minutes from time
The Cottagers hit the post in additional time, but Palace held on
Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham