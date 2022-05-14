U18s Report: Akinwale winner seals third-place finish for the young Eagles

A week on from the 2-1 triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion, the young Eagles welcomed Fulham to Copers Cope for their final game of the season.

Manager Rob Quinn made three changes to the side that beat the Seagulls, with Laurie Shala, Adler Nascimento and David Obou coming in for Owen Goodman, Maliq Cadogan and Fionn Mooney.

Nascimento caused a number of problems for the Fulham defence early on. After winning the ball back high up the pitch, he forced a corner which skipper Joe Sheridan got on the end of. His looping header was well met, though it looped over the bar.

The winger then had an effort saved by Alfie McNally in the Fulham goal in the 10th minute, after great work down the left from Vonte Williams and Victor Akinwale.

Fulham grew into the game after Palace’s initial dominance in the early exchanges, however neither side really fashioned any chances until Akinwale opened the scoring halfway through the first half.