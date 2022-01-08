U18s Report: Honours even as young Eagles held by Norwich

Neither side could gain a strong foothold in the opening exchanges. Norwich had the first chance of the match in the opening minute - a free-kick from Dubem Eze, around 25-yards out, that was well saved by Goodman.

Palace threatened on the counter a quarter of an hour in. An incisive breakaway down the left from Kalani Barton and Victor Akinwale saw the latter cut the ball across the box for Ademola Ola-Adebomi. The Palace No. 11 got the ball under control inside the box, but fired just wide of the post.

As the half wore on, the rain continued to teem down in south London, making it difficult for either side to play their usual game and build up momentum. Centre-half and skipper Joe Sheridan did well to block a charging Norwich attack inside the box and promptly found himself down the other end moments later, curling an effort just wide of the post after a Palace corner.

A late push from Vigor deep into added time in the first-half saw him reach the byline before his ball across the box was turned behind by Jayden St Paul in the Norwich goal.

The young Eagles came racing out the blocks in the second-half. Fantastic link-up play between Adler Nascimento and Ola-Adebomi saw the striker fire a low driven shot that was narrowly finger tipped away by St Paul.