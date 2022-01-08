U18s Report: Honours even as young Eagles held by Norwich

Summary
Rob Quinn named a strong side, with Josh Addae making his first start of the season
Both sides struggled to gain momentum in the opening exchanges
Ademola Ola-Adebomi and Joe Sheridan came closest to opening the scoring for the young Eagles in the first-half
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Norwich City
Palace started the second-half brightly as Ola-Adebomi was denied by the Norwich 'keeper
Owen Goodman made a succession of saves to deny Norwich’s attempts
David Ozoh, Joe Sheridan and Victor Akinwale came close as the half went on
Junior Dixon nearly made an instant impact from the bench in the 85th minute, but he was adjudged to be offside
Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-0 Norwich City
Exactly a month on from their comeback victory over Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup, Rob Quinn’s young Eagles were back in action in the Under 18 Premier League South as they welcomed Norwich City to Copers Cope.
The side featured a few changes from the previous outing, with Owen Goodman returning between the sticks, Matty Vigor coming in to the midfield, and a first start of the season handed to Josh Addae.