U18s Report: Dominant Palace share spoils with Villa

Half way through the first-half, Palace’s right-back Kalani Barton nearly capped off a fantastic move from front to back. Starting with left-back Tayo Adaramola inside the Palace half, a succession of passes across the pitch saw Barton fire a shot on goal inside the box that was denied by Wright.

Mooney came close once more just before the half hour mark, though his shot from the edge of the box went just over the bar.

The hosts took the lead 35 minutes in, against the run of play, through Dewain Sewell. The Villa No. 9 scored from the spot after Ajani Burchall was brought down inside the box on a counter attack.

The young Eagles looked to respond immediately and nearly did so through Maliq Cadogan. The winger latched on to a knock on from Akinwale and danced his way into the box doing stepovers, however his effort was well saved by Wright.

Palace went into the break trailing, though they enjoyed the majority of the ball and created most of the chances.

The south Londoners had the better of the opening exchanges in the second-half, with Maliq Cadogan stinging the palms of Wright from kick-off and Jadan Raymond firing a free-kick inches away from the top corner.