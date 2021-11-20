U18s Report: Late Akinwale goal secures point against Fulham

Though he didn’t have a save to make in the opening quarter of an hour, Owen Goodman was called into action as he rushed out to deny Olly Sanderson from having an attempt on the Palace goal.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Jadan Raymond whipped in a dangerous corner to the far post which skipper Joe Sheridan got on the end of. His effort was held by Alfie McNally in the Fulham goal, though the whistle was blown as a Fulham defender went down in the build-up.

The hosts gained the upper hand as the half went on, enjoying a lot of the ball in the Palace third. Efforts from Imani Lanquedoc and Luc De Fougerolles were saved by Goodman and Delano McCoy-Splatt fired wide.

Cadogan came closest to scoring for the young Eagles, with just over five minutes left in the half, as he danced his way into the box and fashioned a curling effort that was parried out by McNally.

Just before the break, Goodman was called into action once more to deny a strong effort from Fulham’s top scorer Olly Sanderson. The teed up effort was brilliantly turned behind as Goodman got two strong hands to it.

The Cottagers may have had the better chances in the first-half, but thanks to Goodman’s heroics the two sides were level pegging at the interval.