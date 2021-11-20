U18s Report: Late Akinwale goal secures point against Fulham

Summary
-
Rob Quinn named a strong side, with England U18 international Victor Akinwale leading the line
-
Both sides cancelled each other out in the opening exchanges
-
Owen Goodman made a number of saves as the half went on to deny Fulham
-
Maliq Cadogan came closest to scoring for Palace five minutes before the break
-
Half-Time: Fulham 0-0 Crystal Palace
-
On the hour-mark Goodman made a great reaction save to keep out a volley from Harvey Araujo
-
Fulham took the lead from an Olly Sanderson free-kick 70 minutes in
-
Palace pressed for an equaliser and Akinwale found one in the 90th minute
-
Full-time: Fulham 1-1 Crystal Palace
After an international break in which a number Palace’s Academy prospects featured, normal service was resumed as the young Eagles travelled to Motspur Park to face the reigning U18 Premier League South champions Fulham.
Having recorded a come-back victory against the Gunners prior to an agonising defeat against Chelsea, Rob Quinn’s men were facing their third consecutive opponent from the capital.
Both sides struggled to fashion any real chances in the opening exchanges. Palace came closest after a dangerous ball was played across the six-yard box from Maliq Cadogan, though no one could get on the end of it as it trickled out of play