U18s Report: Young Eagles unable to hold-off Man City fightback in six-goal thriller

But the visitors were much improved. Floyd Samba came close to getting them back into it, producing a lovely touch on the edge of the box, only to then slip when pulling the trigger.
But the same player did create City’s first of the afternoon. Samba’s cross caused chaos in the Palace defence, with Teddie Lamb eventually forcing the ball home.
It set the tone for a nervy final half-hour for the Young Eagles, although that would have been avoided had Hudson not made a superb save to keep out Jacob Fasida’s drive on the hour mark.
City set up a grandstand finish with eight minutes left. Substitute Christian Dunbar-McDonald reacted quickly when Hill tipped away a cross, curling an excellent finish into the far corner.
And the same player would help complete the comeback, Dunbar-McDonald driving at the Palace defence before producing a clever pass that helped tee-up Lamb – the forward giving Hill no chance.
In a dramatic finish, Palace very nearly regained the lead Montjen meeting the ball on the volley but seeing his effort smash back-off the post. The most minor, yet crucial, of touches from Hudson appeared the help the ball onto the woodwork.
Yet in the end, neither side could find a dramatic winner, both having to settle for the point following a see-saw contest.
Palace U18s face Sheffield United in their next game in Group D on 4th October (11:00 BST). Before that, Alonso’s team are back in league action against Tottenham away on Saturday, 30th August (11:00 BST) – LIVE on Palace TV+.
Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Danaher, Somade, Fasida, Okoli, Walker-Smith, Oduro (Bonsu-Amako, 88) Montjen, Drakes-Thomas (Greaves, 46), Casey (Leshaw, 82).
Subs not used: Mason (GK), Frazer-Williams.
Manchester City: Hudson (GK), Tevenan, Barrett (Obin, 87), Drake, Headley (Wain, 78), Gorman, Miles, F. Samba, T. Samba (Dunbar-McDonald, 66), Lamb, Midwood (Holt, 78).
Subs not used: Alvarado (GK).