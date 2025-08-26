U18s Report: Young Eagles unable to hold-off Man City fightback in six-goal thriller

In the ultimate game of two halves, Palace led 3-0 at the break, only for a stunning Manchester City second-half fightback to see the sides share the points.

The Young Eagles were looking for fast start after falling behind early against Chelsea at the weekend.

And Alonso’s team got exactly that, scoring within three minutes with the first shot of the match – Stuart Oduro sweeping home with a tidy finish after a lovely scooped pass from Euan Danaher.

Oduro, who also netted twice in the 8-0 thrashing of Birmingham in the league was lively throughout the opening half, with the visiting defence struggling to contain him.

It was nearly two only moments later, Benji Casey colliding with City goalkeeper Max Hudson, with David Montjen unable to turn the ball into an empty net in the ensuing chaos.

Palace dominated early proceedings, going close again when Joél Drakes-Thomas produced an excellent ball across the face of goal, no-one in a red and blue shirt able to turn it home.