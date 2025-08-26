Skip navigation

      U18s Report: Young Eagles unable to hold-off Man City fightback in six-goal thriller

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace U18
      3
      Oduro 3'
      Casey 20'
      Drakes-Thomas 45+4'
      3
      Manchester City U18
      Lamb 53' 90+1'
      Dunbar-McDonald 82'

      Crystal Palace U18s opened up their Premier League Cup group campaign with an entertaining 3-3 draw with Manchester City in Group D.

      Summary:

      • Javier Alonso’s makes four changes to his team as he looks to kickstart cup campaign with a win and bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea.
      • 1: City get proceedings underway against Palace at the Academy
      • 3 – GOAL: Palace take an early lead through Oduro’s sweeped finish
      • 20 – GOAL: Casey fires home from close-range to double the lead
      • 30: Headley sees shot well saved by Hill
      • 45+4 - GOAL: Drakes-Thomas' cross drifts in at the back post
      • HT: Palace 3-0 Man City
      • 49: Samba shoots over the Palace goal from a decent position
      • 53 - GOAL: Lamb gets City back in the game with a cool finish
      • 60: Hudson makes superb stop from Fasida to keep City hopes alive
      • 82 – GOAL: City substitute Dunbar-McDonald curls one into the top corner
      • 90+1 - GOAL: Lamb completes the City comeback
      • FT: Palace 3-3 Man City

      In the ultimate game of two halves, Palace led 3-0 at the break, only for a stunning Manchester City second-half fightback to see the sides share the points.

      The Young Eagles were looking for fast start after falling behind early against Chelsea at the weekend.

      And Alonso’s team got exactly that, scoring within three minutes with the first shot of the match – Stuart Oduro sweeping home with a tidy finish after a lovely scooped pass from Euan Danaher.

      Oduro, who also netted twice in the 8-0 thrashing of Birmingham in the league was lively throughout the opening half, with the visiting defence struggling to contain him.

      It was nearly two only moments later, Benji Casey colliding with City goalkeeper Max Hudson, with David Montjen unable to turn the ball into an empty net in the ensuing chaos.

      Palace dominated early proceedings, going close again when Joél Drakes-Thomas produced an excellent ball across the face of goal, no-one in a red and blue shirt able to turn it home.

      Yet the Young Eagles wouldn’t have to wait long. Chuks Okoli with a wonderful piece of skill to release Casey behind the City defenders.

      Two touches later and the ball was in the net, Casey getting his fourth of the new season with a clinical finish on the bounce.

      But City had won both of their opening league games of the season, and knocked Palace out of the FA Youth Cup last season, were never likely to completely capitulate.

      Dante Headley was the first in sky blue to seriously test Palace goalkeeper Marcus Hill, who responded well to a powerful effort. The visitors gradually started to push Palace back, Miles slicing an effort over when well placed in first-half injury time.

      But the Young Eagles grabbed the all-important third right on half-time. Excellent work again from Joél Drakes-Thomas saw the winger tease the defence before producing a perfect cross to the back post.

      Although Oduro was able to nod home, the ball looked to have crossed the line before he made contact.

      The second-half saw the rain arrive at Copers Cope with both sides struggling to play a fluent game.

      But the visitors were much improved. Floyd Samba came close to getting them back into it, producing a lovely touch on the edge of the box, only to then slip when pulling the trigger.

      But the same player did create City’s first of the afternoon. Samba’s cross caused chaos in the Palace defence, with Teddie Lamb eventually forcing the ball home.

      It set the tone for a nervy final half-hour for the Young Eagles, although that would have been avoided had Hudson not made a superb save to keep out Jacob Fasida’s drive on the hour mark.

      City set up a grandstand finish with eight minutes left. Substitute Christian Dunbar-McDonald reacted quickly when Hill tipped away a cross, curling an excellent finish into the far corner.

      And the same player would help complete the comeback, Dunbar-McDonald driving at the Palace defence before producing a clever pass that helped tee-up Lamb – the forward giving Hill no chance.

      In a dramatic finish, Palace very nearly regained the lead Montjen meeting the ball on the volley but seeing his effort smash back-off the post. The most minor, yet crucial, of touches from Hudson appeared the help the ball onto the woodwork.

      Yet in the end, neither side could find a dramatic winner, both having to settle for the point following a see-saw contest.

      Palace U18s face Sheffield United in their next game in Group D on 4th October (11:00 BST). Before that, Alonso’s team are back in league action against Tottenham away on Saturday, 30th August (11:00 BST) – LIVE on Palace TV+.

      Palace: Hill (GK), Judd, Danaher, Somade, Fasida, Okoli, Walker-Smith, Oduro (Bonsu-Amako, 88) Montjen, Drakes-Thomas (Greaves, 46), Casey (Leshaw, 82).

      Subs not used: Mason (GK), Frazer-Williams.

      Manchester City: Hudson (GK), Tevenan, Barrett (Obin, 87), Drake, Headley (Wain, 78), Gorman, Miles, F. Samba, T. Samba (Dunbar-McDonald, 66), Lamb, Midwood (Holt, 78).

      Subs not used: Alvarado (GK).

