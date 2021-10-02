U18s Report: Young Eagles overturn late Royals rally to keep unbeaten run alive

Summary

Rob Quinn named a strong starting XI, with a change in goal - Jackson Izquierdo coming in for Owen Goodman

Victor Akinwale put the young Eagles ahead 20 minutes in

Play was delayed due to an injury to Palace’s Tayo Adaramola

Kaden Rodney doubled Palace’s lead right on half-time

Half-time: Reading 0-2 Crystal Palace U18s

Abraham Kanu pulled one back for the hosts 66 minutes in

David Obou nearly scored in the 75th minute with his first touches after coming off the bench

Reading levelled 82 minutes in through Princewill Ehibhatiomhan

The Royals took the lead five minutes into stoppage time through Jeremiah Okine-Peters

Junior Dixon struck with effectively the last kick of the game to level for Palace

Full-time: Reading 3-3 Crystal Palace U18s

One week on from topping the U18 Premier League South with a 1-0 victory over Southampton, the young Eagles were on the road to face Reading.

The opening exchanges were cagey, and neither side could muster a clear chance at goal in the opening quarter of an hour.

Palace had the first chance of note through Ademola Ola-Adebomi. Great build-up play from Tayo Adaramola and Maliq Cadogan down the Palace left saw Ola-Adebomi with the ball in the box, though the striker’s left-footed effort went narrowly wide of the post.

The young Eagles broke the deadlock through Victor Akinwale 20 minutes in. The Palace No. 9 found himself in the right place at the right time - tapping in from close range after Ola-Adebomi’s initial effort was saved by Matt Rowley in the Reading goal.