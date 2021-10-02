U18s Report: Young Eagles overturn late Royals rally to keep unbeaten run alive

Summary
Rob Quinn named a strong starting XI, with a change in goal - Jackson Izquierdo coming in for Owen Goodman
Victor Akinwale put the young Eagles ahead 20 minutes in
Play was delayed due to an injury to Palace’s Tayo Adaramola
Kaden Rodney doubled Palace’s lead right on half-time
Half-time: Reading 0-2 Crystal Palace U18s
Abraham Kanu pulled one back for the hosts 66 minutes in
David Obou nearly scored in the 75th minute with his first touches after coming off the bench
Reading levelled 82 minutes in through Princewill Ehibhatiomhan
The Royals took the lead five minutes into stoppage time through Jeremiah Okine-Peters
Junior Dixon struck with effectively the last kick of the game to level for Palace
Full-time: Reading 3-3 Crystal Palace U18s
One week on from topping the U18 Premier League South with a 1-0 victory over Southampton, the young Eagles were on the road to face Reading.
The opening exchanges were cagey, and neither side could muster a clear chance at goal in the opening quarter of an hour.
Palace had the first chance of note through Ademola Ola-Adebomi. Great build-up play from Tayo Adaramola and Maliq Cadogan down the Palace left saw Ola-Adebomi with the ball in the box, though the striker’s left-footed effort went narrowly wide of the post.
The young Eagles broke the deadlock through Victor Akinwale 20 minutes in. The Palace No. 9 found himself in the right place at the right time - tapping in from close range after Ola-Adebomi’s initial effort was saved by Matt Rowley in the Reading goal.