U18s Report: Young Eagles see off Saints to top the U18 PL South

Summary

Rob Quinn made two changes to the starting XI which drew with Aston Villa, with Cameron Lewis-Brown and Ademola Ola-Adebomi coming in

Ola-Adebomi nearly opened the scoring early on

Victor Akinwale and Maliq Cadogan came close 11 minutes in

Jadan Raymond put Palace in front 35 minutes in

Palace defended well to stop the Saints from pulling one back before half-time

Half-time: Crystal Palace U18s 1-0 Southampton

The young Eagles came close to doubling their lead through Akinwale and Raymond early in the second-half

Owen Goodman slid in well and followed up with a save to deny Luke Pearce in the 50th minute

The game was broken up by a number of lengthy stoppages after the hour mark

Tayo Adaramola and Akinwale combined well twice, but couldn’t add another

Full-time: Crystal Palace U18s 1-0 Southampton

Two weeks on from the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa the young Eagles were back on home soil in a top-of-the-table clash against Southampton.

Under-18s manager Rob Quinn made two changes to the side, bringing in Cameron Lewis-Brown and Ademola Ola-Adebomi from the start in place of Kalani Barton and Kanye Jobson.

Ola-Adebomi nearly made an impact straight after kick-off, stinging the palms of the Southampton goalkeeper Eddie Beach with an effort in the third minute.

Palace were well on top in the opening exchanges, with Victor Akinwale’s effort from close range palmed behind and Maliq Cadogan’s header from the resulting corner bouncing just over the bar.