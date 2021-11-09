U21s Report: Pompey end Palace's run in the Papa John’s Trophy

Summary

Paddy McCarthy named a youthful side, with a number of players out on international duty

Palace nearly took the lead early on through John-Kymani Gordon

The hosts enjoyed most of the ball and chances as the half went on

Portsmouth went in front just after the half hour mark through Miguel Azeez

Rob Street found the back of the net five minutes before the break, though he was ruled offside

Half-time: Portsmouth 1-0 Crystal Palace

Michael Jacobs and George Hirst tested Owen Goodman in the Palace goal early in the second-half

Gassan Adhame made it 2-0 for Pompey 55 minutes in

Play was broken up due to minor injuries after the hour mark

Malachi Boateng hit the post for the Eagles with five minutes remaining

Portsmouth added a third in stoppage time through Hirst

Full-time: Portsmouth 3-0 Crystal Palace

Two weeks on from their first ever win in the Papa John’s Trophy against AFC Wimbledon, Palace were on the road for their final clash of the group against Portsmouth.

The Eagles came into the game in third place of the four-team group, level on points with AFC Wimbledon but behind on goal difference. They needed to better the result AFC Wimbledon achieved against Sutton United, who were also playing at the same time.

John-Kymani Gordon came close to giving Palace early on, after winning the ball high up the pitch and pressing forward into the box. His effort from a narrow angle was deflected off a Portsmouth defender onto the post and out for a corner.