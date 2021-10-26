U21s Report: Eagles see off the Dons to seal first Papa John’s Trophy win

Just over a quarter of an hour in, Rak-Sakyi came closest to opening the scoring for Palace as he stung the palms of Oualah after a succession of set-pieces in Wimbledon’s final third.

The hosts’ best chance to open the scoring came 20 minutes in as Chelsea loanee Henry Lawrence hit the post from just outside the box.

The Eagles started to muster more chances as the half wore on - Rob Street’s effort from a narrow angle was saved and Jack Wells-Morrison’s effort from distance was turned behind, though neither side could break the deadlock as they went into the break.

After the interval, Palace came racing out the blocks as David Omilabu made a surging run down the left-hand side on a breakaway. The Palace No. 50 squared it across the box to an onrushing Rak-Sakyi who was in acres of space, but the Dons’ defenders recovered just in time to cut the ball out.

Though Omilabu and Rak-Sakyi were denied in the opening exchanges of the second-half, they managed to combine to find the breakthrough just before the hour mark.

Rak-Sakyi found himself in the right place at the right time to finish from close range after a dangerous ball across the box from Omilabu following a Palace corner.