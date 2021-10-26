U21s Report: Eagles see off the Dons to seal first Papa John’s Trophy win

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy named a strong starting XI, including top scorer Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
-
Rak-Sakyi stung the palms of the Wimbledon ‘keeper early on
-
Henry Lawrence hit the post for the Dons 20 minutes in
-
Jack Wells-Morrison’s effort from distance was turned behind
-
Half-time: AFC Wimbledon 0-0 Crystal Palace
-
David Omilabu and Rak-Sakyi almost combined to put Palace ahead early in the second-half
-
The pair combined once more and Rak-Sakyi gave Palace the lead from close range just before the hour mark
-
Nya Kirby came close to doubling Palace’s lead on the counter
-
Rob Street secured Palace’s second seven minutes from time
-
Full-time: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Crystal Palace
Four days on from the 2-3 victory over Derby County in the Premier League 2 Division 1, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles were on the road once more to take on League One AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Chances were few and far between in the opening exchanges. AFC Wimbledon’s Quaine Bartley had the first chance of note seven minutes in, though his effort from distance was no issue for Joe Whitworth in the Palace goal.
Palace’s pressing from the front put Zaki Oualah in the Wimbledon goal under pressure 10 minutes in, resulting in him awkwardly miscuing his clearance into the path of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, however the Palace winger couldn’t capitalise.