U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi and Gordon fire Eagles to victory over Red Devils

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy named an unchanged side from the team that won at Liverpool last weekend
-
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi opened the scoring in the second minute with his ninth goal of the season
-
Manchester United drew level 13 minutes in through Charlie McNeil
-
Both sides pushed to go in front, with Scott Banks coming close, but went in level at the break
-
Half-time: Manchester United 1-1 Crystal Palace
-
Palace took the lead straight after the restart through John-Kymani Gordon
-
Nya Kirby, Rak-Sakyi and Banks had further chances to add to Palace’s lead
-
David Omilabu came off the bench with 15 minutes remaining and nearly made an instant impact
-
Full-time: Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace
A week on from the 3-0 thumping of Liverpool, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles were on the road again to face Manchester United in their third successive away game.
The Eagles got off to the best possible start as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi netted his ninth, and possibly his easiest, goal of the season. The winger had the whole goal at his mercy after excellent pressing from the front saw John-Kymani Gordon win the ball back from experienced Manchester United ‘keeper Tom Heaton.