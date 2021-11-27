U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi and Gordon fire Eagles to victory over Red Devils

Spurred on by the opening goal, the Eagles looked to add another as quickly as possible within the opening 10 minutes. Malachai Boateng had an effort from about 25-yards out that was turned behind by Heaton, while Scott Banks had skewed an effort just wide of the post.

Palace looked in control with the efforts to double their lead, however the hosts drew level against the run of play 13 minutes in through Charlie McNeil.

The goal for the hosts effectively reset the tempo of the game - bringing Palace down a notch from their fast front-footed play early on.

It wasn’t until after the half-hour mark when Banks registered the first chance of note since the Red Devils’ equaliser. The Scottish Under-21 international was played through on goal by an excellent outside of the boot pass from Jack Wells-Morrison, but a recovering defender managed to block his shot on goal.

The south Londoners were well on top in the final 15 minutes of the half. Skipper Jake O’Brien headed narrowly wide from a Banks corner and Gordon nearly found a second just before half-time. Man United did manage to break on a counter-attack late on, though Joe Whitworth did very well to deny a powerful shot from Anthony Elanga.