U23s Report: Banks brace sees Eagles triumph over Liverpool

Summary

Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, with John-Kymani Gordon leading the line

Scott Banks opened the scoring for the Eagles 13 minutes in

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi came close to doubling the lead moments later

Palace had chances late in the half to add another

Half-time: Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Banks doubled the lead from the spot 50 minutes in

Nya Kirby found a third for Palace in the 70th minute

Joe Whitworth reacted brilliantly to deny Liverpool in the final five minutes

Full-time: Liverpool 0-3 Crystal Palace

Two weeks on the come-back victory at Chelsea the Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles found themselves travelling to Merseyside to face Liverpool.

The opening exchanges at The Liverpool Academy were cagey, with neither side mustering a chance of note in the first ten minutes.

That all changed in the 13th minute as Palace broke through and scored with their first attempt of the game. Scott Banks went on a marauding run directly through the centre of the park and shaped to shoot outside the box.

The Scotland Under-21 international made no mistake, effortlessly finding the top corner with a left-footed strike to put Palace in front.

Palace looked to capitalise immediately after going in front and found themselves in the Liverpool box straight after the restart. Top scorer Jesurun Rak-Sakyi fashioned a shot from inside the box that went just wide into the side netting.