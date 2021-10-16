U23s Report: 10-man Palace undone by early Brighton goals

Summary

Paddy McCarthy named a strong lineup, giving Tayo Adaramola his first start at U23 level this season

Brighton took the lead from the spot through Evan Ferguson 10 minutes in

Ferguson scored again to double their lead 10 minutes later

Brighton dominated the majority of the half, but Jesurun Rak-Sakyi pulled one back just before half-time

Half-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Crystal Palace

Palace start the second-half brightly, with Rak-Sakyi firing narrowly wide

The Eagles created a number of chances as the half wore on, but couldn’t beat McGill in the Brighton goal

Tempers flared towards the end as Jack Roles was sent off

Full-time: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Crystal Palace

Just over two weeks on from the chaotic 4-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the Eagles were on the road to face fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The hosts were on the front-foot right from kick-off, pressing from the front and winning their challenges. Their early pressure was rewarded when striker Evan Ferguson converted from the penalty spot, after centre-back Jay Rich-Baghuelou was adjudged to have handled the ball just inside the area.

Palace struggled to get a foothold into the game as the Seagulls pressed and pushed for a second immediately after going in front. Twenty minutes in, Malachi Boateng did well to deflect an effort from Brighton skipper Marc Leonard onto the crossbar, but moments later Ferguson added another.