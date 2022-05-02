U23s Report: Banks brace guides nine-man Palace to victory over Leicester

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, with Malachi Boateng and David Ozoh coming in for David Boateng and David Omilabu
-
Killian Phillips put Palace ahead 10 minutes in with his first goal of the season
-
Leicester levelled in the 18th minute through Tawanda Maswanhise
-
Scott Banks restored the lead for the Eagles with a well-hit free-kick on the half hour mark
-
A combination of post and ‘keeper denied Banks from close range 10 minutes before half-time
-
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester City
-
Phillips was brought down in the penalty area straight after the restart and Banks stepped up to convert the penalty
-
Tayo Adaramola was sent off for a second bookable offence 51 minutes in
-
Joe Whitworth pulled off a fingertip save to deny Chris Popov in the 70th minute
-
With 15 minutes remaining, Lewis Brunt pulled one back for Leicester from the spot
-
Palace were down to nine men as Luke Dreher was sent off for a second bookable offence with seven minutes remaining
-
Astute defending from the Eagles saw off the Leicester onslaught with eight minutes added on
-
Full-time: Crystal Palace 3-2 Leicester City