U23s Report: Banks brace guides nine-man Palace to victory over Leicester

A week on from the 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, Palace were back in action at Copers Cope as they welcomed Leicester City for their penultimate game of the Premier League 2 Division 1 season.

Paddy McCarthy made two changes to the side, with Malachi Boateng returning in place of David Boateng and David Ozoh coming in for David Omilabu.

The Eagles got off to the best possible start. Skipper Malachi Boateng won the ball back on halfway and played it through towards Scott Banks who in turn picked out Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on the right hand side. The winger raced towards the byline and cut the ball back into the path of Killian Phillips, who steered it in from close range for his first goal of the season.

Palace had a spring in their step and almost doubled their lead a minute later. Left-back Tayo Adaramola won the ball back and raced forward into the final third. He floated a ball into the box which Rak-Sakyi cleanly met on the volley, though his effort was saved by Brad Young in the Leicester goal.