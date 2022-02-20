U23s Report: Spoils shared as Eagles undone by late United goal

Summary
Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, with Kaden Rodney making his PL2 debut
Scott Banks opened the scoring for the Eagles after 11 minutes
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and John-Kymani Gordon came close moments later
Gordon managed to double the lead 28 minutes in
Zidane Iqbal pulled a goal back for Man Utd on the counter just before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 2-1 Manchester United
Rak-Sakyi almost adds a third straight after the restart
Play was delayed due to injuries to Gordon and Ondrej Mastny
Will Fish equalised for United in injury time
Full-time: Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester United
Nearly two weeks on from putting four past Tottenham Hotspur, the Eagles were back on home soil as they welcomed Manchester United to Copers Cope.
Paddy McCarthy handed Kaden Rodney his debut at Premier League 2 level after the youngster’s impressive performances for the Under-18s. He was the only change from the side that dispatched Spurs, coming in for David Boateng.