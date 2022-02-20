U23s Report: Spoils shared as Eagles undone by late United goal

The Eagles started the first-half brightly. An excellently worked free-kick routine between Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Nya Kirby 10 minutes in saw Malachi Boateng picked out inside the box, though his header was well held by Ondrej Mastny in the United goal.

Palace had their noses in front moments later Scott Banks netted his eighth of the season. The in form winger was picked out by an excellent long range pass from Dan Quick and fended off two challenging Man Utd defenders before swivelling to finish on his weaker right foot.

Opening the scoring saw an uptick in creativity from the Eagles as they looked to find an immediate second. Rak-Sakyi’s efforts were blocked, whilst Banks saw a free-kick get turned behind for a corner.

Just before the half-hour mark, with the Eagles in the ascendancy, they added a second. Nya Kirby won the ball high up the pitch and fed it into the feet of Gordon. The Palace No. 9 held off a challenge from Will Fish, turned and placed a shot low into the bottom left corner before the ‘keeper could set himself.