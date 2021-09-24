U23s Report: Eagles edged out in cagey clash against the Hammers

Summary

Six days on from a tough test against the reigning Premier League 2 Division 1 champions Manchester City, Palace were on the road again to face West Ham United.

The two sides were evenly matched in the opening exchanges, with chances few and far between in the opening 20 minutes.

The hosts had the first notable chance of the match in the 21st minute through Amadou Diallo. The West Ham winger saw his shot on goal charged down by Palace’s Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Rich-Baghuelou found himself in the West Ham box 10 minutes later as Rob Street headed a Reece Hannam cross into his path. The Australian centre-back drilled a shot at goal, but it was narrowly wide of the post.