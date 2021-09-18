Skip navigation
U23s Report: Eagles undone by reigning PL2 Champions

Match reports
4
Delap 41'
Mcatee 48' 81'
Edozie 52'
2
Street 38'
Rak-Sakyi 42'

Despite leading at half-time, Crystal Palace Under-23s fell to a strong Manchester City side on a sunny afternoon at the Manchester City Academy.

Summary

  • The Eagles made one change from the team that thrashed Leicester as Nya Kirby came in for first-teamer Michael Olise

  • City tested the Eagles defence in the opening 10 minutes

  • A succession of Whitworth saves denied the hosts near the half-hour mark

  • Palace took the lead through Rob Street 38 minutes in

  • City hit back immediately through Liam Delap

  • Jesurun Rak-Sakyi got the Eagles back in front 43 minutes in

  • Half-time: Manchester City 1-2 Crystal Palace

  • The hosts levelled straight after the break through James McAtee

  • Sam Edozie put City in front 52 minutes in

  • Kirby fired a free-kick narrowly over the bar just past the hour mark

  • McAtee added another for City 10 minutes from time

  • Full-time: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

Five days on from the 1-6 thumping of Leicester City, Palace were on the road again to face reigning Premier League 2 Division 1 champions Manchester City.

The hosts started the game brightly, testing the resilience of the Palace defence in the opening 10 minutes. Joe Whitworth made a great fingertip save to deny Premier League 2 Player of the Month James McAtee’s effort from range.

Whitworth was helped out by skipper Jake O’Brien moments later as the defender recovered to block a Liam Delap shot inside the six-yard box.

As the game developed, both sides had a number of half-chances as they searched for the opener - with City’s Delap firing over the bar 25 minutes in and Rob Street almost getting on the end of a Reece Hannam through ball.

At the half-hour mark, Whitworth was called into action once more. The Palace ‘keeper made a succession of saves to deny Sam Edozie twice and Delap once more to keep the scores level.

Palace got their noses in front through Street 38 minutes in. The No. 9 leaped above the City defenders inside the six-yard box to head home an excellent cross from Sean Robertson.

The reigning champions, not content with going a goal behind, responded immediately. Delap got the goal he was searching for after an incisive City breakaway.

The Eagles were undeterred from the hosts equalising as they managed to get in front again through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The Palace midfielder pressed brilliantly to win the ball from the City defence on the edge of the box and slot home after initially hitting the post with his first attempt.

Rak-Sakyi’s goal meant that Palace went into the half-time ahead, however the hosts started the second-half on the front foot.

Almost straight after the restart, City levelled through McAtee as the No. 10 latched on to a ball from Oscar Bobb.

City went ahead five minutes later from the spot. Confusion in the box saw Sam Edozie win and convert a penalty - ending Whitworth’s run of three consecutive penalty saves.

The Eagles looked to find a way back into the game, and nearly drew level through excellent work from Rak-Sakyi. The winger picked out David Omilabu in the box who had his effort blocked in the box and the subsequent rebound fell to Rak-Sakyi who couldn’t find a finish.

Nya Kirby came closest to levelling the scores as his free-kick from the edge of the box 64 minutes in went just over the bar.

A Man City breakaway from a Palace attack moments later saw Oscar Bobb clean through on goal, though Whitworth reacted well to deny him.

McAtee secured his brace 10 minutes from time, putting the hosts two goals to the good as they comfortably saw out the remainder of the match.

Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles now sit right in the middle of the Premier League 2 Division 1, with six points from the opening five games.

Manchester City: Van Sas, Bolton (Oduroh 58), Burns, Egan-Riley, Larios (Tarensi 85), Charles, Bobb, Hamilton, Delap (Sodje 45), McAtee, Edozie.

Subs not used: McNamara, Gyabi.

Crystal Palace: Whitworth, Robertson, Hannam, M. Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou (D. Boateng 90+2), O’Brien, Kirby (Roles 85), Wells-Morrison (Akinwale 82), Street, Omilabu, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs not used: Freedman, Trialist.

