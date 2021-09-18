U23s Report: Eagles undone by reigning PL2 Champions

Summary

The Eagles made one change from the team that thrashed Leicester as Nya Kirby came in for first-teamer Michael Olise

City tested the Eagles defence in the opening 10 minutes

A succession of Whitworth saves denied the hosts near the half-hour mark

Palace took the lead through Rob Street 38 minutes in

City hit back immediately through Liam Delap

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi got the Eagles back in front 43 minutes in

Half-time: Manchester City 1-2 Crystal Palace

The hosts levelled straight after the break through James McAtee

Sam Edozie put City in front 52 minutes in

Kirby fired a free-kick narrowly over the bar just past the hour mark

McAtee added another for City 10 minutes from time

Full-time: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

Five days on from the 1-6 thumping of Leicester City, Palace were on the road again to face reigning Premier League 2 Division 1 champions Manchester City.

The hosts started the game brightly, testing the resilience of the Palace defence in the opening 10 minutes. Joe Whitworth made a great fingertip save to deny Premier League 2 Player of the Month James McAtee’s effort from range.

Whitworth was helped out by skipper Jake O’Brien moments later as the defender recovered to block a Liam Delap shot inside the six-yard box.

As the game developed, both sides had a number of half-chances as they searched for the opener - with City’s Delap firing over the bar 25 minutes in and Rob Street almost getting on the end of a Reece Hannam through ball.

At the half-hour mark, Whitworth was called into action once more. The Palace ‘keeper made a succession of saves to deny Sam Edozie twice and Delap once more to keep the scores level.

Palace got their noses in front through Street 38 minutes in. The No. 9 leaped above the City defenders inside the six-yard box to head home an excellent cross from Sean Robertson.

The reigning champions, not content with going a goal behind, responded immediately. Delap got the goal he was searching for after an incisive City breakaway.

The Eagles were undeterred from the hosts equalising as they managed to get in front again through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The Palace midfielder pressed brilliantly to win the ball from the City defence on the edge of the box and slot home after initially hitting the post with his first attempt.