U23s Report: Trio of braces see Palace hit 10-man Leicester for six

More than two weeks on from their 3-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League 2 Division 1, the Eagles were on the road to face Leicester City.

Paddy McCarthy named a strong lineup, including recent first-team debutants Michael Olise and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The hosts were reduced to 10-men shortly after kick-off as centre-back Lewis Brunt was shown a straight red for a dangerous challenge on Palace’s Reece Hannam.

The left-back was not seriously hurt from the challenge and he recovered well to record Palace’s first attempt on target seven minutes in.

Moments later, the Eagles made the man advantage count as David Omilabu found the back of the net. The Palace No. 10 found himself in the right place at the right time, inside the box, to capitalise on the rebound from Olise’s effort.