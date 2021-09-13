U23s Report: Trio of braces see Palace hit 10-man Leicester for six

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy named a strong side to face Leicester, including first-team debutant Michael Olise
-
Leicester City were reduced to 10-men three minutes in as Lewis Brunt was shown a straight red
-
David Omilabu opened the scoring for the Eagles 10 minutes in
-
Rob Street made it two moments later after great work from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
-
Olise picked out Omilabu for his second 38 minutes in
-
Rak-Sakyi got his name on the scoresheet to put the Eagles four up just before half-time
-
Half-time: Leicester City 0-4 Crystal Palace
-
Street secured his brace five minutes after the restart
-
Rak-Sakyi volleyed in his second just before the hour mark
-
The Foxes scored a consolation 77 minutes in through Marcal-Madivadua
-
Full-time: Leicester City 1-6 Crystal Palace