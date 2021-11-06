U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi winner sees Eagles come-back as Eze plays 90

Eberechi Eze’s first involvement in a Palace attack came after excellent defensive work from centre-back Jay Rich-Baghuelou a quarter of an hour in. Following the Australian’s vital tackle on the edge of the box, the ball broke towards Eze and he went on a trademark run from inside the Palace half - his effort from just outside the box was unfortunately deflected into the path of the ‘keeper.

Despite Palace’s dominance early on, the hosts took the lead 18 minutes in through skipper Lewis Baker. The midfielder scored a free-kick which just beat Joe Whitworth from 25-yards out.

The south Londoners looked to respond and did so just over five minutes later through a wonderful Scott Banks solo effort. The Palace No.7 won the ball in midfield and made a run straight through the middle of the pitch before effortlessly slotting home the equaliser from about 20-yards out.

It was no more than Palace deserved, as they settled into the game and enjoyed a comfortable spell of possession with half-an-hour on the clock. Banks tried an audacious effort from a free-kick near the corner flag, though it cleared both ‘keeper and the bar.

Palace made their dominance count, as they took the lead just before half-time. Rak-Sakyi netted his eighth goal of the season from close range after good work down the left from Banks and Tayo Adaramola. A scrambling Chelsea defence did not deal with. the ball across the face of goal and Rak-Sakyi made no mistake from a few yards out.

The Eagles were firmly in control after going in front and saw out the rest of the half with relative ease.