U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi winner sees Eagles come-back as Eze plays 90

Summary
Paddy McCarthy named a strong side, with Eberechi Eze continuing in the starting XI
The Eagles started the half well, though Lewis Baker put Chelsea in front from a direct free-kick 18 minutes in
Palace responded brilliantly as Scott Banks scored a brilliant solo goal just over five minutes later
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored his eighth goal of the season to put Palace ahead just before half-time
Half-time: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Banks came close to adding a second straight after the restart, but it was deflected out
Jay Rich-Baghuelou did very well to deny Chelsea’s attempts on goal
Play was delayed in the final half hour due to players from both sides going down to injuries
The Eagles saw out the game to secure all three points
Full-time: Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Five days on from the narrow defeat against Blackburn Rovers, Paddy McCarthy’s Eagles travelled to face London rivals Chelsea.
Palace emerged onto the pitch and were on the front foot in the opening seconds. The ball broke to midfielder Malachi Boateng, after good play down the left, and his effort from 25-yards stung Teddy Sharman-Lowe's palms in the Chelsea goal.
The visitors came close to opening the scoring with five minutes on the clock as they made their first attack down the right. Rob Street did well to win the ball in the final third before playing in an onrushing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The winger drove into the box and fired a shot that was narrowly deflected across the face of goal.