Under-21s Report: Palace off the mark in thriller at Tottenham

After completing a positive pre-season, the young Eagles were after a dream start in their first competitive game and got one, within four minutes.

A quick breakaway down the left saw the ball pulled back by Adler Nascimento for forward Zach Marsh, the Palace No. 9 duly converting from a few yards out.

That was slightly against the run of the play in the wider context of the opening quarter at the Lamex. It was the hosts who had the majority of possession, with Spurs midfielder Lucá Williams-Barnett looking a danger in the final third.

However, Palace did then go close to a second through Rio Cardines – fresh from his squad appearance in the Community Shield a few weeks back.

Receiving a pass from Asher Agbinone and driving forward, only a smart stop from Luca Gunter keeping out a powerful effort. Adler Nascimento also went close whipping an effort just wide of the post.