Skip navigation

      Under-21s Report: Palace off the mark in thriller at Tottenham

      Match reports
      Tottenham Hotspur U21
      2
      Akhamrich 50'
      Irow 89'
      3
      Crystal Palace U21
      Marsh 3' 34' 73'

      Crystal Palace Under-21s made a fine start to the new Premier League 2 season as a stunning hat-trick from Zach Marsh sealed a 3-2 win for the Young Eagles over Tottenham.

      Summary:

      • Darren Powell names his first starting XI for the 2025/26 season with new signing Harry Lee given a debut between the sticks – against a Tottenham side seeking their second win of the season.
      • 1: Lee makes excellent stop from Tottenham's Kyeremarten inside thirty seconds
      • 3 – GOAL: Marsh slams home from close range after quick breakaway to give Palace the lead
      • 9: Cardines tests Tottenham goalkeeper Gunter from close range
      • 25: Byfield is the first player in the book for a late foul
      • 30: Superb last ditch challenge from Browne denies Irow
      • 34 – GOAL: Marsh gets his second after following up from close range
      • HT: Tottenham 0-2 Palace
      • 49 – GOAL: Akhamrich cuts inside and produces a finish to halve the deficit
      • 54: Agbinone sees an effort come back off the woodwork
      • 60: Lee keeps out Ashcroft with a smart save
      • 73 – GOAL: Marsh seals his hat-trick with a wonderful finish
      • 89 – GOAL: Irow finds the net to set-up a frantic finale
      • FT: Tottenham 2-3 Palace

      After completing a positive pre-season, the young Eagles were after a dream start in their first competitive game and got one, within four minutes.

      A quick breakaway down the left saw the ball pulled back by Adler Nascimento for forward Zach Marsh, the Palace No. 9 duly converting from a few yards out.

      That was slightly against the run of the play in the wider context of the opening quarter at the Lamex. It was the hosts who had the majority of possession, with Spurs midfielder Lucá Williams-Barnett looking a danger in the final third.

      However, Palace did then go close to a second through Rio Cardines – fresh from his squad appearance in the Community Shield a few weeks back.

      Receiving a pass from Asher Agbinone and driving forward, only a smart stop from Luca Gunter keeping out a powerful effort. Adler Nascimento also went close whipping an effort just wide of the post.

      Spurs should have been level when Rio Kyerematen put a dangerous ball across the face of Palace’s goal, only for no-one in white to throw themselves at the ball.

      Tottenham’s Oliver Irow must have thought he would level things up when played in behind the defence, only for skipper Luke Browne to make a superb last-ditch challenge.

      Palace would get the second in slightly fortuitous circumstances, Gunter spilling an effort from Agbinone, before Marsh followed up from close range. Though the finish was simple, the goalscorer showed a poacher’s instinct to double Palace’s money.

      The second-half was tougher work for the Young Eagles, despite Powell’s side still shading proceedings.

      Spurs got themselves back into the contest four minutes after the break when Yusuf Akhamrich was allowed to drift inside before firing home.

      The same player let fly from a short corner a few minutes later – and although his effort was off-target, Spurs were growing in confidence.

      Palace did respond, first Agbinone rattled the crossbar from a tight angle, before Gunter was forced to divert a dangerous cross from substitute Joél Drakes-Thomas.

      The Spurs keeper was visibly growing in confidence, producing an excellent stop from Browne’s close-range header. The hosts made a double substitution and changed shape in a bid to wrestle back control. For a while it appeared to work.

      Tyrell Ashcroft forced a decent stop from Lee with a curling effort, before the lively Irow saw another effort well blocked.

      But Marsh wasn’t done yet. With 17 minutes left to play, the young forward produced a wonderful natural finish into the far corner, with his left foot. It restored Palace’s two-goal lead and seal yet another hat-trick at this level, having hit six in the 2023/24 season before his campaign was cut short by injury.

      Williams Barnett went close to getting Spurs back into an entertaining contest, but headed off-target from a few yards out. But they did set up a slightly nervy finish when Irow eventually got his goal in the dying minutes twisting and turning in the penalty area before finding the net.

      Thankfully, the young Eagles saw out seven minutes of injury time without further fuss, sealing a welcome first three points of the season for Powell’s side on opening night.

      Line-ups

      Palace: Lee (GK), Jemide, Browne, Grante, Benamar (Whyte, 89), Rodney (Gibbard, 83), Reid, Cardines (Drakes-Thomas, 45), Agbinone, Nascimento, Marsh.

      Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK)

      Tottenham: Gunter (GK), Rowswell, Arganese-McDermott (Hardy, 78), Byfield (Russell-Denny, 56), Ashcroft, Kyerematen (Logan, 78), Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Akhamrich, Elliott-Parris (Thompson, 56), Irow.

      Subs not used: Cassanova.

      Next up

      The Under-21s return to Premier League 2 action next Friday with a trip to the midlands to face West Bromwich Albion.

      Elsewhere, Crystal Palace U18s' first home match of the season is on Saturday morning, as we host Chelsea U18s (11:00 BST), looking to build on an incredible start – an 8-0 win away on the opening day at Birmingham – LIVE on Palace TV+.

      Related News

      Related News

      More News