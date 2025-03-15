Report & Highlights: Chelsea narrowly overcome Palace in close-fought contest

Crystal Palace’s pursuit of the Under 18 Premier League South title continued as they traveled to Cobham to take on reigning champions Chelsea, a week on from their 3-1 thumping of West Ham United.

New signing Rylan Brownlie was named in the starting XI in place of Jerome Osei as the only change to the side, having previously made his debut off the bench in the win against the Hammers.

The two sides were sounding each other out in the opening quarter of an hour, with neither really threatening to open the scoring. Drakes-Thomas arguably created the best opportunity in the opening exchanges, with a cut back that Seb Williams and Benji Casey scrambled to get on the end of.

Chelsea remarkably had the ball in the back of the net with their first real foray forward 25 minutes in. Chizaram Ezenwata’s spectacular diving header was ruled out for offside, however.

Palace had chances of their own a few minutes after the Chelsea disallowed goal, with captain Williams firing narrowly over the bar and Brownlie seeing an attempt saved by Hudson Sands in the Blues’ goal.

It was the hosts who took the lead in the 33rd minute. Chelsea captain Walter Nutter stepped up for a free-kick on the edge of the box and managed to fire an unstoppable effort right into the top corner.