      Report & Highlights: Chelsea narrowly overcome Palace in close-fought contest

      Chelsea U18
      1
      Nutter 33'
      0
      Crystal Palace U18

      On a sunny Saturday afternoon at Cobham, Crystal Palace Under-18s were edged out by hosts Chelsea thanks to a stunning Walter Nutter free-kick.

      • Brownlie made his first start, coming in for Osei as the only change

      • 13: Drakes-Thomas’ cut back nearly forces an opener

      • 25: Ezenwata scores a diving header for Chelsea, but he’s offside

      • 31: Williams and Brownlie have chances to put Palace ahead

      • 33 - GOAL: Nutter puts Chelsea ahead with an unstoppable free-kick

      • 38: Brownlie fires just wide of the mark

      • 45+2: Hill makes a strong save to deny Chelsea

      • HT: Chelsea 1-0 Palace

      • 48: Benamar’s header is tipped away by Sands

      • 50: Adams-Collman fires over the bar

      • 57: Hill denies Nicoll-Jazuli with a good stop

      • 67: Casey hits it over from close range

      • 75: Williams hits the bar with a free-kick, Osei’s follow-up is ruled out

      • 88: Benamar and Martin come agonisingly close to an equaliser

      • 90+4: Nutter is shown a second yellow

      • FT: Chelsea 1-0 Palace

      Crystal Palace’s pursuit of the Under 18 Premier League South title continued as they traveled to Cobham to take on reigning champions Chelsea, a week on from their 3-1 thumping of West Ham United.

      New signing Rylan Brownlie was named in the starting XI in place of Jerome Osei as the only change to the side, having previously made his debut off the bench in the win against the Hammers.

      The two sides were sounding each other out in the opening quarter of an hour, with neither really threatening to open the scoring. Drakes-Thomas arguably created the best opportunity in the opening exchanges, with a cut back that Seb Williams and Benji Casey scrambled to get on the end of.

      Chelsea remarkably had the ball in the back of the net with their first real foray forward 25 minutes in. Chizaram Ezenwata’s spectacular diving header was ruled out for offside, however.

      Palace had chances of their own a few minutes after the Chelsea disallowed goal, with captain Williams firing narrowly over the bar and Brownlie seeing an attempt saved by Hudson Sands in the Blues’ goal.

      It was the hosts who took the lead in the 33rd minute. Chelsea captain Walter Nutter stepped up for a free-kick on the edge of the box and managed to fire an unstoppable effort right into the top corner.

      Now chasing the game, in order to keep their title push alive, the young Eagles did not relent. A Chelsea corner was cleared into the path of Kai-Reece Adams-Collman who led the breakaway to find Brownlie - the Australian’s shot was just across the face of goal.

      Joseph Wheeler-Henry nearly added a second for the hosts in first-half stoppage time, though Marcus Hill was equal to it in the Palace goal.

      After the break, it was all Palace. Dean Benamar - pushing forward from left wing-back in search of the equaliser - met a Drakes-Thomas cross at the far post with his head, though it was scrambled behind by Sands and the Chelsea defence.

      Moments later, an excellent over-the-top Rabona pass from Williams saw Adams-Collman in behind, however the midfielder’s effort was just past the ‘keeper and bar.

      Chelsea’s best attempt of the half was smothered by Hill near the hour-mark, as he denied Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli who was through on goal. Palace meanwhile continued to dominate the ball and muster half-chances as the half went on.

      Casey fired over the bar, after a great ball in from Jasper Judd was spilled by Sands, while a Williams free-kick cannoned back off the bar into the path of substitute Jerome Osei to convert - although he was ruled to be offside.

      As the game converged towards stoppage time, Palace continued to press for an equaliser. Williams’ driven cross across the face of goal was met by a stooping Benamar, though the left-back’s effort was wide.

      Donte Martin, on as a late substitute, had a golden chance to draw Palace level with just two minutes of normal time remaining. The young forward got on the end of an inch-perfect Adams-Collman ball into the box, only for Sands to smother his effort from close range.

      Ultimately, it wasn’t to be for the young Eagles as they fell to the narrowest of defeats. The result means the side remain in top spot in the U18 Premier League South, one point clear of Southampton and two clear of Chelsea, though both the Saints and the Blues have two games in hand.

      Chelsea: Sands (GK), Wheeler-Henry, Subuloye, Diakite, Nutter, Harrison, Gordon (Runham, 68), Nicoll-Jazuli (Idrissi, 78), Ezenwata, Walsh (Waite, 90+1), McGlinchey (Kavuma-McQueen, 68).

      Sub not used: Grimwade.

      Palace: Hill, Judd, Benamar, Danaher (Okoli, 75), Somade, Fasida, Drakes-Thomas, Adams-Collman, Casey (Martin, 83), Williams, Brownlie (Osei, HT).

      Subs not used: Whyte, Whitworth (GK).

