Report: Late heartbreak for young Eagles in nine-goal thriller

Three weeks on from the chaotic 3-2 win with 10-men against Aston Villa, Crystal Palace Under-18s returned to action as they travelled to face West Ham.

In a single change to the side, Seb Williams came in for Mofe Jemide. Asher Agbinone retained his place in the side, following his recent comeback from injury.

Palace got off to a bright start, creating a succession of chances, but it was the hosts who took the lead with their first real attack of the game. Elisha Sowunmi charged through the middle of the park before slipping it to Jethro Medine to finish inside the box.

The young Eagles were in search of an equaliser and almost had one immediately through Williams. Marsh held up the ball well before it was picked up by Agbinone, a first-time pass across to Williams was met with a fierce shot, but Finlay Herrick in the West Ham goal turned it behind.