Report: Late heartbreak for young Eagles in nine-goal thriller

Summary
-
Seb Williams comes in for Mofe Jemide as the only change
-
West Ham take the lead six minutes in via Medine
-
Palace equalise five minutes later through Marsh
-
Marsh nets his 20th of the season to put Palace ahead
-
The Hammers equalise half an hour in through Rigge
-
Agbinone almost puts Palace ahead on a breakaway
-
HT: West Ham 2-2 Palace
-
Marsh completes his sixth hat-trick of the season shortly after the restart
-
Eastwood makes a strong stop to keep Palace ahead 51 minutes in
-
Derry’s effort is cleared off the line on the hour-mark
-
West Ham level once more through Jones with 20 minutes to go
-
The hosts take the lead three minutes later via substitute Fawunmi
-
King levels for Palace in the 83rd minute
-
West Ham took the lead in the 92nd minute through Umolu
-
Palace almost level moments late, but Derry hits the bar
-
FT: West Ham 5-4 Palace