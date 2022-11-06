Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Olise clinches Palace win at the death v West Ham

Match reports
West Ham United
1
Benrahma 20'
2
Crystal Palace
Zaha 41'
Olise 90+4'

Crystal Palace clinched a dying-seconds victory against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon when Michael Olise looped the ball in moments before full-time. Below, you can find all the match action and Palace's reaction in one place.

Summary

  • Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the team that beat Southampton
  • Palace start as the strongest side, creating early chances through Eberechi Eze
  • West Ham capitalise on a brief spell on top, taking the lead through Saïd Benrahma
  • The game falls a little quiet but Palace retain their grip on possession
  • With five minutes until half-time Eze finds Wilfried Zaha in the box, who holds off his marker and slams in
  • Half-time: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace
  • The second-half is fairly quiet, with Palace again dominant
  • Paul Tierney awards West Ham a penalty after Michail Antonio broke into the box; upon review, however, Tierney overturns his decision
  • With seconds on the clock Palace continue to push for a winner, and Michael Olise finds it by looping the ball over Fabiański in the 93rd-minute
  • Full-time: West Ham United 1-2 Crystal Palace

If Palace could be accused of needing a more clinical edge at times against West Ham United, they couldn’t be accused of lacking ruthlessness.

After dominating much of the game but sitting level from the 40th-minute almost until full-time, the south Londoners put West Ham to the sword with seconds remaining: Michael Olise looping in to clinch three points.

Palace led the game from kick-off and produced two early chances through Eberechi Eze. Without troubling home ‘keeper Łukasz Fabiański too clearly the visiting team dominated, keeping the ball in West Ham’s half and enjoying the majority of possession.

They started to turn this into chances after 15 minutes but were unable to break through, leading to a short spell of home dominance.

The Hammers, without creating as much as Palace or sustaining their momentum in the same way, were more clinical, scoring with one shot as Saïd Benrahma launched the ball in from the edge of the box.

The south Londoners appeared unaffected, calming the game down and steadily gaining control again. Jeffrey Schlupp gave the hosts the biggest scare by trying to squeeze past Fabiański low to his right but otherwise half-time appeared to be destined for an unjust home advantage.

Almost from nowhere though Wilfried Zaha moved the balance of power by latching-on to an excellent Eze ball into the box, holding off his marker with strength and striking home in trademark style from 12 yards.

The second-half was much like the first in that Palace dominated without completely overwhelming their hosts. They enjoyed positive build-up play and Fabiański remained largely untested.

The clash began to grow in intensity with every stroke of the clock however, with Craig Dawson almost turning into his own net on the end of a fast Jordan Ayew cross. This time Fabiański was called into action, and rescued his team with commendable reflexes.

At the other end of the pitch Michail Antonio burst forward at the head of a threatening attack. He began to squeeze through the backline when the ball ran away from him and, hitting the deck, earned a penalty much to the confusion of the Palace defence.

After a lengthy VAR review and Paul Tierney’s own check the referee overturned his decision, with replays showing Marc Guéhi’s hand to have brushed Antonio’s side, but the striker to have tumbled of his own volition.

Whether this put the bit between Palace’s teeth or not Patrick Vieira’s side appeared to be determined for more than just a point, and they pushed against their hosts hard with moments remaining.

When Olise stood on the edge of the box at the end of a fast counter-attack and struck goal-bound there were just seconds left in the game. The ball took a nick, looped up, and nestled past Fabiański’s out-stretched glove, sending the away end into raptures.

As it happened

Enjoy the key match action below.

Match action: West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace

Eze: "It’s very hard to live with us."

17:30

“We worked hard, the gameplan was well-executed,” Eberechi Eze said post-match. “We worked as hard as we could and gave our all and I think when we put in performances like that it’s very hard to live with us. So it’s a good day for us.

“It’s a good feeling. We worked hard, dominated the game for long periods and Michael came in to give us the win today. It’s a big, big three points.”

Read Eze's full comments here.

Vieira says improvements still needed

17:24

Despite expressing his satisfaction with Palace's performance, Patrick Vieira said there is work still to do.

“It [an away win] has been coming,” he told the media. “I think away from home we had some difficult games but overall our performances were quite good. I think today again it was a really good performance from the team.

“This is the way we want to play the game. From the start we were really positive. We had a really good approach, managed to control the game, had possession, dominated the game and this is one of the parts of the game we need to improve: trying to score those goals when we’re on top.

“We still have a lot to improve, a lot to work on. We had enough possession and created enough to score more goals and make better decisions in the last third. Defensively we conceded too many situations. This is a really good win for the confidence but it doesn’t take away parts of the game we need to work on.”

Read more from the gaffer here.

Zaha: Today’s result was just amazing

16:53

Zaha expressed his delight at winning in east London, revealing his pre-match discussion with the team.

“We ain’t had the best of luck with our away games," he said. "So today, me personally I let the lads know we have to play with character. We’ve got amazing talent but when we go away from home we’ve got to be as strong as we are at home and just not be bullied. Today’s result was just amazing.

“I feel like if we just play our game and stamp our authority on games we’re good enough. Obviously in some games you have to suffer but I feel like today we dominated. We gave a goal away out of the blue but we dominated and we got the points we deserved.”

You can read more from Wilf here.

Man of the Match

16:00

If you're composed enough to make the call, tell us your Man of the Match below.

FULL-TIME: West Ham 1-2 Palace

15:55

It's all over here at the London Stadium and Palace have clinched a remarkable comeback in real style.

One to savour.

GOOALLLLLLLLLL – West Ham 1-2 Palace

93 mins

COME ON, MICHAEL! Palace seem to have clinched a lead in the dying seconds here after Michael Olise looped a deflected shot in with barely any time on the clock.

Substitution

92 mins

On: Pablo Fornals

Off: Lucas Paquetá

91 mins

Zaha strikes into Fabiański's gloves on the end of a promising counter-attack. Palace do not seem content with a point.

Four minutes to go

90 mins

We'll have an additional four minutes here in east London.

Close!

87 mins

Dawson almost turns into his own net after Ayew pinged a cross into the box, however Fabiański showed good reactions to keep the ball out.

VAR: No penalty

81 mins

VAR advises Paul Tierney to review the decision, and he decides to overturn the penalty upon closer inspection. Guéhi's hand had brushed Antonio but didn't do anything near enough to bring him down.

80 mins

West Ham are awarded a penalty after Michail Antonio broke into the box.

Marc Guéhi was adjudged to have brought him down, but from the replays it looks soft.

Substitution

76 mins

On: Luka Milivojević

Off: Cheick Doucouré

74 mins

West Ham are back in this slightly more, pushing forward through Declan Rice.

65 mins

Zaha forces his way through the West Ham backline and is almost one-on-one with the 'keeper when the ball over-runs.

Substitution

63 mins

On: Manuel Lanzini and Flynn Downes

Off: Saïd Benrahma and Tomáš Souček

58 mins

VG makes an important block at his back post from a corner and the game's been paused while he receives treatment. He was absolutely clattered by Craig Dawson as the defender raced towards the ball, but is thankfully back on his feet now.

Close again!

56 mins

Olise tries his luck this time, bending the ball wide to the left in a near-mirror image strike of his FA Cup goal v Millwall.

Close!

55 mins

Schlupp carries the ball forward and rolls it to Eze on the edge of the box. The No.10 shoots a few inches wide to the right of goal.

Palace are attacking in numbers here, with Mitchell playing very high along the left-wing.

50 mins

A good start from Palace, with Tyrick Mitchell having a shot blocked close to goal and Zaha winning a free-kick on the edge of the box after a Tomáš Souček foul.

Substitution

45 mins

On: Michail Antonio

Off: Gianluca Scamacca

Second-half underway

15:04

We're back out here in E15.

  • A battle in tough conditions
    A battle in tough conditions
01 / 04

The numbers

14:51

Palace stats shown first

  • Possession: 62.85 v 37.2%
  • Shots: 8 v 3
  • Corners: 3 v 0
  • Fouls: 4 v 4

Half-time: West Ham United 1-1 Crystal Palace

14:47

Palace began brightest in that half but West Ham were more clinical during their spell on top.

It didn't seem to affect the visitors much, however, who deserved to pull level when Wilfried Zaha slammed in from inside the box.

A big second-half awaits.

01 / 05

GOAL! West Ham 1-1 Palace – Zaha

40 mins

Zaha has slammed Palace ahead, showing real strength to hold off his marker in the box and strike past Fabiański from 12 yards or so. That's his sixth league goal of the season.

Moments before Jeffrey Schlupp landed a shot on target deep into the right corner.

36 mins

Bowen brings Zaha down very physically on the edge of the box, just as the Ivorian was cutting inside to shoot.

The free-kick is barely outside the box, with Eze and Olise standing over it.

Eze takes and thwacks the wall – a not unlikely outcome from that range.

27 mins

Palace have reacted well to going behind, pressing their hosts back somewhat and regaining a bit of the control they enjoyed earlier.

Cheick Doucouré has just jinked into a shooting space and struck the ball at Fabiański.

GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Palace – Saïd Benrahma

20 mins

Benrahma has slammed the ball in from the edge of the box to put West Ham one ahead.

After Palace dominated the opening exchanges the hosts have found a foothold somewhat.

12 mins

The hosts' first chance falls to Jarrod Bowen, who volleys a looping cross into the turf and past Vicente Guaita's goal.

10 mins

The ball's zipping across the pitch in damp conditions and Palace are using that to their advantage, holding possession in the final third well and passing frequently.

Fabiański's had a quiet start but it's been all Palace so far.

5 mins

Palace enjoy possession in the home box but Michael Olise can't force the ball through. The attack eventually fizzles out when an over-hit pass goes into touch.

A few moments later Eze strikes wide from just inside the box.

3 mins

It's bucketing it down here in east London, but Wilfried Zaha has hit the turf for a different reason.

Having timed a run from close to the halfway line the Palace No.11 is felled by Craig Dawson 30 yards from goal.

Eberechi Eze bends the free-kick over the wall and Łukasz Fabiański collects it second time round low to his right.

KICK-OFF

1 min

COME ON YOU PALACE!

Countdown to kick-off

13:50

01 / 03

Previous visits

13:40

Palace have had a few memorable trips east in recent seasons, the last of which saw them fight back twice to draw 2-2 through a Conor Gallagher brace – the first away point under Patrick Vieira.

Before then came another memorable fightback, capped off by Jordan Ayew in the 87th-minute to win 2-1 in October 2019. Palace are in fact unbeaten in their last trips three to the London stadium.

Enjoy highlights of some of those days out below.

Match action: West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace
West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace | Match action

13:30

The away end is starting to fill here at the London Stadium. If you can’t make the game, find out how to follow it live here.

Vieira talks Doucouré and Edouard

13:20

Speaking to the media pre-match, Vieira said of Odsonne Edouard and Cheick Doucouré: “Edouard we miss him a lot of course because he’s been playing well, playing with a lot of belief and confidence and scoring goals. But injury didn’t allow him to play today. On the other side Cheick came back in the squad. He had a good couple of days of training.”

The lads

13:10

01 / 03

Stepping up

13:05

Joe Whitworth is named on the first-team bench for the third time this season. The 18-year-old goalkeeper is a Palace fan and joined the club after leaving AFC Wimbledon’s Academy.

He has been a regular for the Under-21s over the last few seasons and trains often with the senior lads. You can find out more about him here.

Team news

13:00

Cheick Doucouré has returned to the Crystal Palace lineup for today’s clash with West Ham United having been sidelined for the last two matches.

He is one of three changes from the starting XI that beat Southampton last time out, with Luka Milivojević taking to the bench as Nathaniel Clyne replaces Joel Ward and Jordan Ayew coming in for Odsonne Edouard.

West Ham: Fabianski (GK), Cresswell, Zouma, Dawson, Kehrer, Rice, Souček, Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen, Scamacca.

Subs: Areola (GK), Coufal, Fornals, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Lanzini, Downes, Emerson, Antonio.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Doucouré, Eze, Olise, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Whitworth (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Ebiowei, Mateta.

12:55

He also provided an update on Palace’s returning players, saying Odsonne Edouard and Cheick Doucouré were assessed over the weekend.

“Edouard will do a little bit more training with the team tomorrow [Saturday] and we’ll make a decision after training,” he said.

“Cheick started his first training session with the team today [Friday] so we’ll wait for tomorrow to see the reaction. It’s best to wait and see how they feel tomorrow after the work they did today.”

Read more from Vieira here; team news follows at 13:00.

The gaffer’s views

12:50

“They’re in a better place now with the way they play,” Patrick Vieira said pre-match of West Ham. “They didn’t have the start they were looking for but are now playing really well, looking really solid. Just look at the squad they have. They have quality in every line, they have players who can score, make a difference and have a massive impact in games.

“Of course it will be a challenging game but we have the quality to perform well. We did last year and we have to believe in ourselves to go there and play as good as we can.”

Vieira updates the press before West Ham trip

12:40

But the Hammers’ form at the London Stadium is something to admire – and possibly fret over.

In all competitions they have won their last six games in east London, and haven’t lost there since August.

Their away match midweek against Romanian outfit FCSB (a 3-0 win) puts today’s hosts under strain somewhat for what will be their 22nd game of the season already.

Vieira will hope his side can perform on the road with two more away trips coming up before the winter break. Find out more in our preview here.

What’s at stake

12:35

As one of the penultimate games of the weekend, the table has altered slightly since Palace’s last outing.

Brentford drew with Nottingham Forest, leaving the Eagles sat in 11th having been 10th before the fixtures began.

Victory today could lift them to eighth depending on goals scored and Liverpool’s result against Tottenham Hotspur, and for West Ham three points would mean sitting ninth – a remarkable jump of five places.

Live from east London

12:30

Crystal Palace have made the short journey across London take on West Ham United.

The last time they walked out in E15 Patrick Vieira was still a new face in the dugout, with his transformed squad playing just their second competitive away game under the recently-appointed manager.

It turned out to be a significant match, too, with Palace collecting their first away point of the new era as a Conor Gallagher brace helped them fight-back to draw 2-2.

Fourteen months later and things look different for the south Londoners, with more new faces and a sense of identity built up during the interim period.

But West Ham remain a tough side to face and, having won their last three home matches, east London remains a tough place to visit.

Stay tuned right here for everything you need across the matchday.

Related News

More News