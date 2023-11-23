Tickets are now on sale to Junior Members, Junior Gold Members, Junior Season Ticket+ holders and Junior Season Ticket holders via the ticketing site.

Parents with a Palace account can purchase these on their children's behalf, but must assign the tickets to a Junior Member, Junior Gold Member, Season Ticket+ or Season Ticket holder. To allow as many people to attend as possible, there will be a maximum of one parent able to attend per child.

Access to this event is one of many benefits included in Junior Memberships, with our recent Junior Member Training Day also proving to be a huge hit. Junior Gold Members also receive a voucher to redeem a shirt of their choice, a fantastic welcome pack, digital programmes, ticket access and discounts across the club!

Last year, young Eagles attending the Junior Christmas Party were treated to festive games, raffles, and meet-and-greets with the likes of Michael Olise, Jeffrey Schulpp, Malcolm Ebiowei, Jack Butland, David Ozoh, Kofi Balmer and – of course – Pete and Alice the Eagles! You can watch highlights from that evening below.