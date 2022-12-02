Tickets are now on sale to Junior Members, Junior Gold Members, Junior Season Ticket+ holders and Junior Season Ticket holders via the ticketing site.

Parents with a Palace account can purchase these on their children's behalf, but must assign the tickets to a Junior Member, Junior Gold Member, Season Ticket+ or Season Ticket holder.

Access to this event is one of many benefits included in Junior Memberships, with our recent Junior Member Training Day also proving to be a huge hit. Junior Gold Members also receive a voucher to redeem a shirt of their choice, a fantastic welcome pack, digital programmes, ticket access and discounts across the club!

At our last in-person events young fans were able to meet Vicente Guaita and James Tomkins – even throwing fake snowballs at them after a junior press conference.

Junior Christmas parties

13th and 14th December

16:30-18:30

Selhurst Park

Tickets available to Junior Members, Junior Gold Members, Junior Season Ticket+ holders and Junior Season Ticket holders now

