Marshalling the defence to a valuable clean sheet, Tomkins and co. provided a solid base upon which Palace could build, as they secured a fifth consecutive game unbeaten against the Gunners. It was a rear-guard performance that impressed manager Roy Hodgson.

Not only confident at the back, Tomkins also came closest to scoring when his header from Eberechi Eze’s free-kick cannoned off the crossbar in the first-half.

Tomkins finished ahead in the poll with 26.7% of the vote, but there was plenty of praise for the rest of the side. James McArthur's determined efforts in midfield saw him finish second with 19.2%, whilst Tyrick Mitchell's endeavour on the left-hand side placed him in third (12.5%).

Remember, you can watch full highlights of the Eagles' hard-fought draw at Arsenal by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app.