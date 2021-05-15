Palace U23s manager Shaun Derry has been putting the team through their paces as they prepare for their biggest game of the season - a one-off semi-final play-off against Wolves.

The semi-final takes place at Selhurst Park and you can find out how to get tickets by clicking here.

Check out all the best shots from today’s training in the gallery above! If you want to see the team play, but can’t make it to Selhurst Park, you can watch the live stream by going to Palace TV.

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Wolves free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass can be purchased from 10:00 BST on Monday (17th May), and will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

