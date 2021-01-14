“We’re playing against a good side,” he said in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports. “Three wins in a row – the confidence in their team is going to be high.

“But I think in the last couple of games we’ve done really well, and we’ll come here to try and take the three points. We had a good draw against Leicester and a comfortable win against Sheffield [United] put us in good spirits.

“Tonight we are coming here without pressure and trying to get those three points.”

Benteke said his opinion of Arsenal as a top team never wavered, despite their tough start to the season.

“You can see how the Premier League changes every week. Two or three weeks ago we were talking about them and relegation. Arsenal are a great side, it doesn’t matter if they’re winning or losing, and I think they showed that in the last three games.

“It’s going to be a tough battle for us tonight.”

