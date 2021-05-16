The forward has now scored nine goals this season and, speaking after the Villans game, said: "I think it’s credit to the manager for giving me the chance. It’s important to me because I always believe in myself, my abilities.

"I think I’m really happy to play every week but I’m giving the confidence back to the manager and it’s good for me and the team.

"I think it was a great game for us. We didn’t have a good start, the first 15 minutes were a little bit slow on the ball. But then after their goal we reacted, came back in the game and then conceded again. I think [it was] an easy goal. Then second-half we showed our quality on the ball and I think it’s a fair result this afternoon.

"[The half-time message] was simple, because we had nothing to lose any more. So we had to play with a little bit of courage on the ball, a little bit brave and I think the second-half was much, much better."

Benteke then turned his attention to two teammates who enjoyed landmark afternoons: Tyrick Mitchell, who earned his first goal and assist, and Jack Butland, who made his Premier League debut for Palace.

On Mitchell, who assisted Benteke's effort, the Belgian said: "It was a great ball and I’m really delighted for him, for his first goal. He deserved it, he’s been really good every time he played. I’m really pleased for him."

And on Butland, the frontman added: "I think we know the story of the ‘keeper: it’s never easy. He’s been positive, really professional and I think today was a great chance for him to show again that he’s a top goalkeeper."

