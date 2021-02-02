The Palace centre-back, who scored the Eagles' winning goal, told BT Sport: "It was tough. It was wet, it was slippy but we knew the conditions. We dug in in the end, we got three points, back-to-back wins now which is positive now. Very pleased.

"It’s massive. I spoke after the West Ham game and said if you get a few wins it breeds confidence; all of a sudden training’s enjoyable, going back to the hotel or home is enjoyable – it just breeds confidence. We deserved it against Wolves and we did well today. It’s a great three points for us."

Cahill then turned his attention to his own performance, reflecting on his return to the starting XI and his first goal in red and blue - the first time he's netted since scoring for England in June 2018.

Upon hearing the stat, Cahill joked: "That’s embarrassing! It’s a long time coming. I used to get quite a few goals, so hopefully this can start something now. But that’s well overdue.

"I struggled a little bit this season, I had a couple of niggles and didn’t have a pre-season which I think was big for me. So I’m kind of chasing sharpness, but that just comes with games. The more games I can get, the quicker I’ll be back up to the level I want to be at."

Finally, the experienced defender looked ahead to a month in which the Eagles could climb the table quite significantly:

"Away form and home form – it’s a matter of getting momentum. We’ve had quite a few freak results for us where we’ve shipped goals so it’s important to address that and get back to being tight and defending well, which we did against Wolves and we did today.

"It’s good – two wins, important. We said we have a big month this month. We’re pleased today."

You can watch full highlights and post-match reaction of this clash for FREE via Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!