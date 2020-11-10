The partnership will see Sure branding used on the Palace men’s training wear, and Sure receiving exposure through Selhurst Park LEDs, TV screens and backdrop advertising.

Alice Duffill, Senior Brand Manager, Sure UK & Ireland, said:

"We are thrilled to be adding Crystal Palace to our growing list of football partners. Football is by far the most watched sport in the UK and continues to give fans a boost, even during the most difficult of times.

"The sport is a key passion point for our target audience, and we hope we can utilise our partnerships to encourage people to move more to live more, making every moment matter."

Commenting on the partnership, Palace Commercial Director Barry Webber, said:

"Announcing this partnership with Sure, a genuine household name across the UK, is exciting news and evidence of the commercial progress we are making as a club. We look forward to working with Sure over the coming season."

About Sure

Sure has been delivering long-lasting protection against sweat and odour for over 50 years. The brand offers a fresh and confident approach for its target market with the recent launch of the Sure Advanced Protection Workout Deodorant, which provides powerful 72-hour sweat protection and high-impact odour control that lasts even through high intensity exercise.

