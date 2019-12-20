Palace often bring younger prospects up to experience the tempo and intensity of first-team football, and recently Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jason Lokilo, Tyrick Mitchell, Sam Woods and David Boateng have been across the road at Copers Cope.

Their training with the first-team becomes particularly significant with Roy Hodgson saying: "The chances are we’ll have quite a few of the Under-23 squad on our bench tomorrow [v Newcastle United]. If they get a chance to go on and play up there against Newcastle, what an experience that will be."

