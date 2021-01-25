With Beckenham turned white, the lads hit the pitches and completed their usual session on snow-covered turf - taking a break to shovel pitch markings back into view.

In the gallery above, you can see the Eagles getting set for Tuesday's clash at Selhurst and how Copers Cope looks in a rare dusting of snow.

You'll even see Vicente Guaita utilise his overarm technique, with our unfortunate photographer seemingly in his sights...

