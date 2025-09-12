Palace welcome the Black Cats to South London having made an unbeaten start to the 2025/26 campaign, following draws with Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, before a 3-0 win at Aston Villa before the international break.

Sunderland have also enjoyed a positive start on their return to the top flight, taking six points from a possible nine, including a 2-1 win over Brentford a fortnight ago.

Before Saturday's clash at Selhurst Park, Glasner reflected on the team’s early-season momentum, squad cohesion, and the blend of youth and new additions.

Speaking on the success and togetherness of the squad, Glasner said: “I think that’s important, we’ve now been together for many months and it’s not just the last 14 games. I think in 2025 we’ve lost just four in 31 games.

"It looks like we’re very consistent, and we know where our foundations are - our defensive shape. And that doesn’t just mean the back three or the ‘keeper - it’s really the whole team.