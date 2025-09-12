Ahead of the Eagles’ first meeting with Sunderland in eight years, the Manager once again faced the world's media to preview the upcoming fixture.
Read on below for the key quotes!
Crystal Palace return from the international break to host newly promoted Sunderland at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon (13th September, 15:00 BST), with Oliver Glasner discussing the Black Cats, recent short-term achievements, and the new signings.
Ahead of the Eagles’ first meeting with Sunderland in eight years, the Manager once again faced the world's media to preview the upcoming fixture.
Read on below for the key quotes!
I think all the promoted teams look very competitive this season—Oliver Glasner
I was very impressed. I think all the promoted teams look very competitive this season. Sunderland had quite a busy transfer window - signing players not just for big money, but also high-quality players.
There’s a good mixture between young players on their upside and also very experienced players like [Granit] Xhaka, and Nordi Mukiele, who played for PSG, or [Omar] Alderete - I know all three from the German Bundesliga.
Their triangle in the backline are very experienced, and then they also have great profiles - quick players, quick feet. With [Simon] Adingra in the midfield and I don’t know if Talbi will play on the right, and then the strikers - I think they did a great job and are playing well.
But in every single Premier League game, you have to perform at your top level to win it, and we hope we can do this tomorrow.
We could see immediately why we signed them – they are great football players and great characters—Oliver Glasner
I had a very long meeting today, [Friday] 12th September - our first training together. It's weird because we had so many players playing in South America or in America. They [the new signings] arrived yesterday during the day, and it was their first day.
We had our first training on the 12th of September with the squad, and we will compete in four competitions, so that's a little bit strange.
This is now the challenge: we have to integrate the new players. It's good that they are here, and we could see immediately why we signed them. They are great football players and great characters.
We're always looking at their personality to fit into the group, and now it's about building or integrating them into the way we are playing. It's a little bit different, maybe, to what they’re used to, and we have to give them time. When you have to throw in three or four new players, it's a little bit more challenging.
We've had a very good start to the season, and now we want to follow our pathway, play how we played, and continue improving our game, continue enjoying our game, and continue, of course, being successful.
We achieved our short term goals—Oliver Glasner
We achieved our short-term goals - winning the Community Shield and qualifying for the Conference League group stage. There was so much going on, it was really exhausting, and everybody enjoyed a few days off, even going away.
He finds the space where to move, to get the ball and he's calm on the ball. He's very good in decision making—Oliver Glasner
It [his cameo against Aston Villa] was great. We can see in every single training session - Spanish player, he understands football.
He finds the space where to move, to get the ball and he's calm on the ball. He's very good in decision making. On the other side, we also know that he has things to improve.
He's just 22, but he has a great work ethic in training. Also, I think he felt it was his feedback, that the intensity in the training session is very high. The time you have is maybe a little bit less because there's so much pressure in the games, especially small-sided games.
He didn't do anything else [this week], but this will help him to adjust quickly.
He’s always smiling
He [Christantus Uche] is a lovely guy. First of all, he’s always smiling - I like that. He’s positive and open. He wants input, he’s asking questions, but it’s also important to give him time to settle and get to know everyone.
He was called up by Nigeria, got medical clearance, and went straight to Africa. He played in South Africa on Tuesday evening, then arrived Thursday morning. He came straight from Heathrow to the training ground and trained with us for 30–40 minutes.
He’s a great guy with a great physical profile. Now it’s about giving him time, sessions, and minutes to settle in.
Crystal Palace v Sunderland