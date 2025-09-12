On integrating the new signings...

I had a very long meeting today, [Friday] 12th September - our first training together. It's weird because we had so many players playing in South America or in America. They [the new signings] arrived yesterday during the day, and it was their first day.

We had our first training on the 12th of September with the squad, and we will compete in four competitions, so that's a little bit strange.

This is now the challenge: we have to integrate the new players. It's good that they are here, and we could see immediately why we signed them. They are great football players and great characters.

We're always looking at their personality to fit into the group, and now it's about building or integrating them into the way we are playing. It's a little bit different, maybe, to what they’re used to, and we have to give them time. When you have to throw in three or four new players, it's a little bit more challenging.

We've had a very good start to the season, and now we want to follow our pathway, play how we played, and continue improving our game, continue enjoying our game, and continue, of course, being successful.