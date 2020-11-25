Hodgson has brought in Jeffrey Schlupp for Michy Batshuayi and Gary Cahill for Jairo Riedewald, also naming James Tomkins in the squad for the first time this season.

He explained: "Jeff Schlupp is a player I think who's always knocking on the door for a start and I felt it was the right time to do that. We thought we'd move Cheikhou into midfield and of course that opens the door for Gary Cahill.

"We have a very strong bench and, in particular, in the defensive region where, during the post-initial lockdown period when we had to play all those games, we didn't seem to have any defenders at all.

"Now we have an enormous amount of them and the competition for places is very, very tough."

Cahill will make his second start of the season - you can view full teams for both sides here.

READ NEXT: Black Friday: Find out what discounts you can enjoy and for how long