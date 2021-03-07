The Frenchman opened the scoring against the Seagulls by cutely flicking the ball home in a double nutmeg backheel - an emphatic way to mark his debut.

You can get behind JP to help him win Premier League Goal of the Month by voting for him here any time before 18:00 GMT on Monday, 8th March.

Mateta is up against Joao Moutinho, James Ward-Prowse, Bruno Fernandes, Mo Salah, Matt Lowton, Riyad Mahrez and Takumi Minamino for the award, so needs all the support he can get.

The winner will be announced at 13:00 GMT on Friday, 12th March. In the meantime, relive that night on the coast again below...

